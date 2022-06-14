CNN Projection: Rep. Nancy Mace will win GOP primary in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District

US Rep. Nancy Mace attends her election night party in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina. (Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace will win the GOP nomination in the 1st Congressional District, CNN projects

Mace flipped the district in 2020, defeating Democratic Rep. Joe Cunningham. In this primary, she faced a challenge from former conservative state Rep. Katie Arrington, who was making her second run for the seat.

Mace’s victory came as another House Republican who had drawn Trump���s ire, Rep. Tom Rice, was ousted the primary in his Pee Dee district.

Rice was one of 10 Republicans to vote to impeach Trump. Mace was sharply critical of the former President, saying the day after the storming of the Capitol on CNN that “his entire legacy was wiped out yesterday,” but she did not vote to impeach him.

Since then, Mace has tacked to the right. The month after the insurrection, she picked a Twitter fight with New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, mischaracterizing the New York Democrat’s comments about the threat posed by rioters.

Trump endorsed Arrington. But Mace had high-profile cover in South Carolina, too, with former Gov. Nikki Haley, Trump’s US ambassador to the United Nations, endorsing her and appearing in ads.

Mace, in winning Tuesday’s primary, joins a small group of Republicans who have survived Trump’s efforts at revenge. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger both defeated Trump-backed incumbents in last month’s primary.