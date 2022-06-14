CNN Projection: Gov. Henry McMaster will win GOP primary for South Carolina governor

GOP Gov. Henry McMaster will advance to the November general election in his bid for reelection, CNN projects.
He is running for a second full term and faced one primary challenger, Harrison Musselwhite.
By Maureen Chowdhury, Elise Hammond, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN
From CNN’s Rachel Janfaza
With a live DJ and ice-cold matcha tea, organizers hyped up voters — both new and old — at Desert Breeze Community Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, Tuesday afternoon.
The event, put on by One APIA Nevada and Asian Community Development Council (ACDC), nonpartisan sister organizations that support Asian and Pacific Islander communities in Nevada, was meant to drive Asian and Pacific Islander voters in the area to the polls, the groups said.
“The traditional narrative is that Asians always have voting apathy,” said Eric Jeng, the director of outreach for ACDC, who at 33-years-old said he is the oldest organizer with the group.
“We want to break that cycle of apathy,” Jeng told CNN.
ACDC aims to educate and mobilize voters in an area where the Asian American and Pacific Islander community is growing.
Ahead of Tuesday’s primary elections, ACDC translated non-partisan voter guides into five languages: Chinese, Korean, Tagalog, Vietnamese and Thai.
Ashley Hermosura, a 33-year-old Democratic voter, told CNN she knew to vote Tuesday because she had been following One APIA on social media.
In addition to posting on social media for weeks, the group had been knocking on doors and sending text messages, encouraging members of the community to vote.
“The Republican party has a lot of traction,” Hermosura said, explaining that she showed up to vote for Democratic candidates who are backed by unions and education council members.
Hermosura said she believes in “getting the Asian vote out in elections and showing up as a politically activated audience in elections.”
Catherine Lee, who is 18 years old and voted in Nevada’s primary election, described the experience of voting for the first time as “cool.”
Lee, who voted at another event sponsored by the groups last Friday, said she was most excited about voting in the district attorney race.
“They shape outcomes important for fighting racial discrimination in the criminal justice system,” Lee said, describing why she found that race interesting.
From CNN's Eric Bradner and Gregory Krieg
Can a Republican House member from a deep red state who voted to impeach Trump, as Rep. Tom Rice did after the Capitol riot, win a GOP primary in 2022?
The first test will come on Tuesday, when Rice, perhaps the most surprising name on the list of 10 Republican members who joined Democrats in impeaching Trump, faces six challengers — led by state Rep. Russell Fry, who has the former President's endorsement.
Rice is the rare Republican who initially condemned Trump after the insurrection, voted to impeach him afterward and continues to be critical of Trump even as he fights for his political life. His bet: that his deeply conservative record will win out in a district that previously has elected him five times.
Trump has been typically bombastic in his denunciations of Rice, who had been a staunch ally until the insurrection, a "coward who abandoned his constituents by caving to (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi and the Radical Left" over Rice's vote to impeach.
If none of the primary candidates wins a clear majority, the top two vote-getters will match up in a runoff, likely in August, to decide the nomination.
From CNN's Ethan Cohen and Melissa Holzberg DePalo
It's 7 p.m. ET, and polls closing across South Carolina.
South Carolina’s most competitive primaries will take place in its House races. GOP Sen. Tim Scott and GOP Gov. Henry McMaster are both up for reelection, but Scott is unopposed in his primary and McMaster faces only minor competition.
Here are some of the key races voters are weighing in on:
Candidates in South Carolina primaries must win more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff. If necessary, runoffs would be held on June 28.
From CNN's Rachel Janfaza, Ethan Cohen and Melissa Holzberg DePalo
It's Election Day in Nevada, South Carolina, Maine, North Dakota and Texas' 34th congressional district.
In the swing state of Nevada, where Democrats currently hold much of the power, competitive Republican primaries for Senate, governor and secretary of state races have captured national attention. Additionally, races across the country will once again test former President Donald Trump's influence on the GOP, including in South Carolina, where two Trump-backed candidates for US House seats are challenging sitting Republican members of Congress.
Here's everything you need to know:
How to follow CNN's election coverage:
You can follow along with results on CNN.com and with our live updates. CNN's decision desk will be monitoring results and will make projections accordingly.
What time do polls close?
Election Resources:
CNN has numerous election-related resources available to readers.
Analysis From CNN's Chris Cillizza
Five states are voting today, with primary races in South Carolina and Nevada being the most important in terms of the national political environment.
Since you can't watch all of them, CNN's Chris Cillizza put together a cheat sheet with an hour-by-hour breakdown of where to look. (All times are eastern.)
7 p.m.: Polls close in South Carolina. In the 1st District, Republican Rep. Nancy Mace was outspoken in the immediate aftermath of January 6, 2021, about former President Donald Trump's culpability.
"I believe that every accomplishment that Republicans and the President had, and I was a big supporter of the President over the last four years ... but I believe that those accomplishments were wiped out," she said at the time. Mace has since worked to walk away from those criticisms, and has drastically outraised her Trump-endorsed opponent primary challenger, Katie Arrington.
In the 7th District, Rep. Tom Rice was one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump over January 6. The former President has endorsed state Rep. Russell Fry against Rice, but the field is crowded and it's possible that the pro-Trump vote will fracture.
8 p.m.: Polls close in Maine and Texas' 34th District. This will be a quiet primary night in Maine, as most incumbents and major-party challengers for the major offices are unopposed. The big House race in the state will be for Democratic Rep. Jared Golden's 2nd District. Republican Bruce Poliquin, a former member of Congress, is the favorite to win the nomination tonight.
In Texas, the special election to replace Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela, who resigned this past spring to take a job at a law firm, is intriguing. Republicans have coalesced behind Mayra Flores, who is also the party's nominee for the general election — under new, slightly more Democratic-friendly lines — in November. Dan Sanchez is the leading Democratic candidate for the special election, but even if he wins, he won't keep the seat in the fall: Democrats have already nominated 15th District Rep. Vicente Gonzalez for that spot.
All candidates, regardless of party, are appearing on the same ballot. So if no candidate gets 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters advance to an August runoff. Republicans have made gains in recent years among Hispanic voters, particularly in places like South Texas.
9 p.m.: Final polls close in North Dakota. North Dakota may well be one of the sleepiest states politically this year, with little action expected in the conservative bastion. Republican Sen. John Hoeven should sail through his primary, while Rep. Kelly Armstrong is running unopposed in the GOP primary in the state's at-large congressional district.
10 p.m.: Polls close in Nevada. Republicans will pick their nominees for Senate and governor in the Silver State, with both races expected to be major targets in the fall.
In the Republican Senate primary for the right to take on Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt is the favorite, thanks to his endorsement from Trump and his name identification from his 2018 run for governor. Sam Brown, a retired Army captain, has the state party's endorsement and has been surprisingly competitive with Laxalt in fundraising.
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo carries the Trump endorsement in the GOP gubernatorial primary and is seen as the frontrunner. Former Sen. Dean Heller, who built a reputation for moderation, has gone full MAGA, but now appears to be an also-ran. Former boxer Joey Gilbert, who was seen on the US Capitol steps on January 6, but has said he didn't enter the building, has the state party's endorsement. Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak is seen as one of the most endangered incumbents in the country.
The Point: Voters are voting! After the last few days of January 6 committee hearings, we shouldn't take it for granted.
From CNN's Eric Bradner and Gregory Krieg
Two South Carolina Republicans will attempt to hold on to their seats in primaries Tuesday after breaking with former President Donald Trump over his lies about the 2020 election and his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol.
Nevada, meanwhile, showcases Trump's effort to take over the election machinery in a series of battleground states, as his endorsed candidates attempt to win a slate of statewide primaries.
In Texas, voters in the Rio Grande Valley will fill a seat in Congress in a special election. In Maine, they will tee up two midterm races that are expected to be hard-fought battles. And in North Dakota, Republican Sen. John Hoeven is poised to be nominated for another term.
Here are some key things to watch for Tuesday:
Another Republican proxy fight in South Carolina: Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina has been more circumspect talking about Trump, but her initial response to the Capitol riot helped seed a challenge from Katie Arrington, a former state representative and GOP congressional nominee who lost this seat to Democrat Joe Cunningham in 2018.
Two years later, Mace defeated Cunningham and, in one of her first acts as a member of Congress, refused to object to the 2020 election results. She responded to the deadly violence on Jan. 6 — which took place only days after she was sworn in — in an interview shortly thereafter, saying Trump had "wiped out" his "entire legacy" with his actions ahead of the insurrection.
Since then, Mace has sought to soften her position and play up her loyalty to the former President. She did not vote to impeach Trump and she aggressively pursued rhetorical clashes with prominent Democratic lawmakers, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.
But Trump, again, has been unsparing. He endorsed Arrington in February, calling her policies "perfect" and, in a statement, claimed that "she has the tremendous backing of almost all who know her — especially when she is compared to Nancy Mace!"
Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Trump's appointee as ambassador to the United Nations and a potential 2024 presidential candidate, is not among them. She endorsed and campaigned for Mace ahead of the vote, creating a proxy battle of sorts in the coastal district.
Analysis from CNN's Harry Enten
There’s not much intrigue in who will be the Republican nominee for Maine governor. Former Gov. Paul LePage is running unopposed for the right to take on Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.
But the potential comeback of LePage is notable because of who he is. LePage proved the Trump playbook could work before Trump did. He isn’t like the Republicans most of us are used to seeing come from Maine (e.g. moderate and calm).
Rather, LePage is a populist who has been described as bombastic. He snuck into office with less than 40% of the vote in 2010 thanks to a divided competition. Then LePage won a close but convincing reelection just two years before Trump took the presidency.
He did so in a state that hasn’t voted Republican on the presidential level in 30 years. LePage was powered by non-college educated White voters in Northern Maine, who would later help win Trump an electoral vote in the state.
(Maine gives the winner of each of its congressional districts an electoral vote.)
This year, LePage will have to beat an incumbent in Mills. If he does so, it’ll be a sign that the Trump style of politics continues to have an appeal in Northern New England.
Analysis from CNN's Harry Enten
The winner in the Texas special election will likely only be in Congress for a few months. The district will get redrawn to become much more Democratic, and the Democratic nominee for the general election in November 2022 isn’t on the ballot today.
So why should we care about this race? Simple: It’s a test of both Republican inroads with Hispanic voters and the national environment heading into the fall.
National polling has indicated that President Biden has lost a lot of support with Hispanic voters. The 2020 election showed that Hispanics in South Texas were much more likely to vote Republican than previously.
We’ll get to see if Republican Mayra Flores can win over this Democratic held seat. Her main competitor is Democrat Dan Sanchez. There are other candidates on the ballot, as this is a jungle primary. All the candidates, regardless of party affiliation, run on the same ballot. If no candidate gets a majority, there will be a runoff.
More generally speaking, there’s a clear tilt in the national political environment toward Republicans. Republicans have been outperforming Trump’s 2020 baseline in congressional elections this cycle.
Biden only won here by 4 points in 2020, so a Flores win seems well within the realm of possibility.