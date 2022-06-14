Nevada, South Carolina, Maine and North Dakota primaries
By Maureen Chowdhury, Elise Hammond, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN
Updated 12:05 a.m. ET, June 15, 2022
1 min ago
Democrat Dan Sanchez concedes in Texas congressional special election
From CNN's Brian Rokus
Democrat Dan Sanchez has conceded the special election for Texas' 34th Congressional District to Republican Mayra Flores.
A Flores win would give Republicans an additional seat in the House.
“I want to thank my family, especially my wife Alex and children Daniel and Alessia, friends and community who poured their hearts into this effort. Based on the results, we came up short tonight,” Sanchez said in a statement.
7 min ago
Supporters are chanting "Fry that Rice!" at Russell Fry's victory party
From CNN's Michael Warren in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Moments before Russell Fry came out to declare victory in his Republican primary challenge to Rep. Tom Rice, the crowd at 8th Avenue Tiki Bar and Grill began the chant: “Fry that Rice! Fry that Rice! Fry that Rice!”
Fry, a state representative who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, looked surprised when he approached the podium just before 11 p.m. ET. The crowd, less buttoned-up than those at Rice’s party across town, waved signs and bore MAGA-style red ball caps in celebration.
“Today was supposed to be about a runoff,” Fry began.
“Run him off!” yelled someone in the crowd. “Run him out,” yelled another.
But Fry informed the crowd that Rice — who had voted to impeach Trump and earned the wrath of the former president — had just called to concede the race.
“Today, the conservatives in the Republican Party won. Today, Donald Trump won. And today, the voters of the 7th Congressional District won. Today, Republicans rose up en masse to reclaim our seat in Congress,” Fry said.
Fry told reporters he spoke to Trump earlier in the day but not since he had learned he would avoid a runoff against Rice and win the crowded GOP primary, as CNN has now projected. But he gave Trump plenty of credit for his big win.
“We always felt we could outwork everybody. We always felt that with a little bit of groundwork we could be competitive. But President Trump’s endorsement made this a very strong race for our campaign,” Fry said.
33 min ago
CNN Projection: Rep. Nancy Mace will win GOP primary in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District
South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace will win the GOP nomination in the 1st Congressional District, CNN projects
Mace flipped the district in 2020, defeating Democratic Rep. Joe Cunningham. In this primary, she faced a challenge from former conservative state Rep. Katie Arrington, who was making her second run for the seat.
Rice was one of 10 Republicans to vote to impeach Trump. Mace was sharply critical of the former President, saying the day after the storming of the Capitol on CNN that “his entire legacy was wiped out yesterday,” but she did not vote to impeach him.
Trump endorsed Arrington. But Mace had high-profile cover in South Carolina, too, with former Gov. Nikki Haley, Trump’s US ambassador to the United Nations, endorsing her and appearing in ads.
Mace, in winning Tuesday’s primary, joins a small group of Republicans who have survived Trump’s efforts at revenge. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger both defeated Trump-backed incumbents in last month’s primary.
48 min ago
CNN projection: Bruce Poliquin will win the GOP nomination for Maine's 2nd Congressional District
CNN projects Bruce Poliquin will win the Republican nomination for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District. He will face Democratic Rep. Jared Golden in the general election in November.
3 min ago
CNN Projection: Rep. Russell Fry will win GOP primary in South Carolina's 7th Congressional District
South Carolina state Rep. Russell Fry will win the GOP nomination in the 7th Congressional District, CNN projects.
Fry was running against five-term Rep. Tom Rice, one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump after the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol. Fry, who was endorsed by Trump, said voters would ��impeach” Rice at the “ballot box.”
Rice, a conservative Republican first elected in 2012, was formally censured by the South Carolina Republican Party after his impeachment vote. The lawmaker said in a statement last year that it was the President's response to the riot that led him to cross the aisle.
He also became one of the 35 Republicans to vote to create the commission that has investigated the storming of the Capitol.
In endorsing Fry in February, Trump said in a statement that Rice was “the coward who abandoned his constituents by caving to Nancy Pelosi and the Radical Left” and “must be thrown out of office.”
Rice shot back that Trump was a “would-be tyrant” who is “consumed by spite.”
Fry appeared with Trump at a rally in the state in March, arguing that Rice "broke our trust" with his impeachment vote.
What it's like at Rep. Nancy Mace's election night party in South Carolina
From CNN's Jeff Zeleny in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina
The band is still playing and the pizza has just arrived at Rep. Nancy Mace’s election night party at the Patriot Point Links in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, as supporters sip drinks to stay cool on a hot and humid night. The votes are still being counted in her Republican primary fight with Katie Arrington.
Mace has held a steady lead throughout the evening, with vote totals occasionally called out from the stage, but all eyes are on Beaufort County on the far southern edge of the district. It’s a conservative stretch of the state, where Arrington is hoping to gain ground on her rival.
Mace seized an early advantage in Charleston County, the population center of the district, while Arrington is holding out hope that her endorsement from Donald Trump will pay dividends and close the gap.
This Republican primary contest is yet another race on the stop of Trump’s so-called revenge tour. The former President has never forgiven Mace for voting to certify the 2020 election on her third day in Congress.
It’s been a vicious race, with Arrington branding Mace as the “Liz Cheney of the South,” and Mace hurling frequent attacks at Arrington.
Mace hopes the bitter Republican campaign – fueled by Trump’s involvement – will end tonight, if she stays above the 50 percent threshold to avoid a runoff.
2 hr 6 min ago
Polls are closing across Nevada
From CNN's Ethan Cohen and Melissa Holzberg DePalo
It's 10 p.m. ET, and polls are closing across Nevada.
Nevada is holding several competitive Republican primaries as the party picks nominees for critical Senate, governor and secretary of state races.
Here are some of the key races voters are weighing in on:
Senate: Cortez Masto is one of the most endangered Senate Democrats running this year, looking to carry a state President Biden won by less than 3 points in 2020. The top contender in the GOP field is former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, the party's 2018 nominee for governor. Laxalt is backed by a long list of conservative leaders, including former President Donald Trump. He is facing a challenge from Army veteran Sam Brown.
Governor: Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo won Trump’s endorsement in April, but he will still have to fend off a crowded field including former Sen. Dean Heller and attorney and former boxer, Joey Gilbert. Gilbert, who won the party’s endorsement, was seen on the steps of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, though he said he never went inside.
Secretary of State: Cisco Aguilar, a Las Vegas attorney who worked for late US Sen. Harry Reid, is already the choice of Democrats. Among the Republican contenders is Jim Marchant, a former state assemblyman and unsuccessful candidate for the US House of Representatives. He has said he would not have certified Biden's win — although Trump lost the state by more than 33,000 votes. Other candidates on the Republican ticket include Kristopher Dahir, a Sparks city council member; Jesse Haw, a former state lawmaker and real estate developer; former Las Vegas TV anchor Gerard Ramalho and former District Court Judge Richard Scotti.
2 hr 11 min ago
CNN Projection: Incumbent Sen. John Hoeven will win the GOP primary in North Dakota
Incumbent Sen. John Hoeven will win the GOP Senate primary in North Dakota, CNN projects.
Hoeven has served as senator since 2011.
On the Democratic side, CNN projects Katrina Christiansen will win the Senate primary and fill face Hoeven in November.
2 hr 23 min ago
CNN Projection: Joe Cunningham will win the Democratic primary for South Carolina governor
Joe Cunningham will win the Democratic gubernatorial primary in South Carolina, CNN projects.
Cunningham is a former House representative for the state's 1st District, who lost his seat to Republican Rep. Nancy Mace in 2020.
Cunningham will face incumbent GOP Gov. Henry McMaster in November.