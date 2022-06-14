Democrat Dan Sanchez concedes in Texas congressional special election

Russell Fry walks to the lectern to give his victory speech on Tuesday night. (Michael Warren/CNN)

Moments before Russell Fry came out to declare victory in his Republican primary challenge to Rep. Tom Rice, the crowd at 8th Avenue Tiki Bar and Grill began the chant: “Fry that Rice! Fry that Rice! Fry that Rice!”

Fry, a state representative who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, looked surprised when he approached the podium just before 11 p.m. ET. The crowd, less buttoned-up than those at Rice’s party across town, waved signs and bore MAGA-style red ball caps in celebration.

“Today was supposed to be about a runoff,” Fry began.

“Run him off!” yelled someone in the crowd. “Run him out,” yelled another.

But Fry informed the crowd that Rice — who had voted to impeach Trump and earned the wrath of the former president — had just called to concede the race.

“Today, the conservatives in the Republican Party won. Today, Donald Trump won. And today, the voters of the 7th Congressional District won. Today, Republicans rose up en masse to reclaim our seat in Congress,” Fry said.

Fry told reporters he spoke to Trump earlier in the day but not since he had learned he would avoid a runoff against Rice and win the crowded GOP primary, as CNN has now projected. But he gave Trump plenty of credit for his big win.

“We always felt we could outwork everybody. We always felt that with a little bit of groundwork we could be competitive. But President Trump’s endorsement made this a very strong race for our campaign,” Fry said.