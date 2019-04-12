BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Democratic presidential hopeful Julián Castro just chatted with CNN and answered a few questions before tonight's town hall.

We asked him 10 simple questions so voters can get to know him better.

Here's what he said:

CNN: What's one thing about you that surprises people?

Castro: "I think that one thing hardly anybody knows about me is I am the only person that you are going to meet that actually mixes Equal and Sweet'N Low and so I am going to die twice as fast."

CNN: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Castro: "The best piece of advice I ever received is to believe in myself. My mom always made sure that my brother and I believed in ourselves."

CNN: What’s your favorite movie and why?

Castro: "Probably my favorite movie was 'The Breakfast Club' from the 1980s because it was just a fun movie at that time. I was just an 11-year-old kid to watch it. Every time I see it on TV, I have to stop and watch."

CNN: What was the last book you read?

Castro: "The last book I read was 'The Road to Camelot' and I am actually still reading it right now about a 1960 presidential election. I am also reading Harry Potter books because my daughter is 10 years old."

CNN: What is your greatest accomplishment?

Castro: "My greatest accomplishment professionally is Pre-K 4 SA in San Antonio to extend high-quality full-day pre-K to 4-year-olds in my hometown community. My greatest accomplishment in my personal life are my two children."

CNN: What three issues do we have to deal with right now?

Castro: "There is so much that our country has to tackle right now — making sure that everybody has health care in our country, ensuring that everybody has good job opportunities so they can reach their dreams and also making sure that we continue to improve our education system so that people can get the skills and the knowledge they need to compete in the 21st century economy."

CNN: What is the one thing we need to do about climate change immediately?

Castro: "We need to recommit ourselves to the Paris Climate Accord, so that America can lead again when it comes to climate change."

CNN: Name one thing that makes you different than all the other 2020 Democratic candidates.

Castro: "I am one of the few that candidates that actually has executive experience. As a former Cabinet secretary, I was in charge of a department with a $48 billion budget, 54 field offices, 8,000 employees and as the mayor of the seventh-largest city of the United States."

CNN: Is there anything you wish you could tell voters that you never get asked?

Castro: "You know, I can't think of anything. I have gotten asked so many questions. You know nothing comes to the top of my head. Well one thing comes to my head: the real way to tell my brother and me apart is that we're twins, but only one of us has actually had a perm — and it wasn't me. My brother likes to go around, telling people that they way to tell us apart is that I am a minute uglier than him. Don't believe him. He grew a beard for a month recently. But when he realized he didn't look enough like me and his approval ratings were plummeting, he shave the beard off, so."

CNN: What does a Castro presidency have to offer Republican voters?

Castro: "I'd like to restore a presidency that's trying to bring the country together, restore integrity and honesty to the White House, be a president for everybody, not just people who agree with me and also be a president that looks to the future and not that past."