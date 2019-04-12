BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Democratic presidential hopeful Julián Castro just chatted with CNN and answered a few questions before tonight's town hall.

We asked him six, simple questions so voters can get to know him better.

Here's what he said:

CNN: What's one thing about you that surprises people?

Castro: "I think that one thing hardly anybody knows about me is I am the only person that you are going to meet that actually mixes Equal and Sweet'N Low and so I am going to die twice as fast."

CNN: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Castro: "The best piece of advice I ever received is to believe in myself. My mom always made sure that my brother and I believed in ourselves."

CNN: What’s your favorite movie and why?

Castro: "Probably my favorite movie was 'The Breakfast Club' from the 1980s because it was just a fun movie at that time. I was just an 11-year-old kid to watch it. Every time I see it on TV, I have to stop and watch."

CNN: What was the last book you read?

Castro: "The last book I read was 'The Road to Camelot' and I am actually still reading it right now about a 1960 presidential election. I am also reading Harry Potter books because my daughter is 10 years old."

CNN: What is your greatest accomplishment?

Castro: "My greatest accomplishment professionally is Pre-K 4 SA in San Antonio to extend high-quality full-day pre-K to 4-year-olds in my hometown community. My greatest accomplishment in my personal life are my two children."

CNN: What three issues do we have to deal with right now?

Castro: "There is so much that our country has to tackle right now — making sure that everybody has health care in our country, ensuring that everybody has good job opportunities so they can reach their dreams and also making sure that we continue to improve our education system so that people can get the skills and the knowledge they need to compete in the 21st century economy."