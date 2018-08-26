John McCain is deadBy Veronica Rocha and Christina Kline, CNN
Bill and Hillary Clinton: McCain "lived by his creed every day"
Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton remembered Sen. John McCain as a skilled politician, who "frequently put partisanship aside to do what he thought was best for the country."
"He was a skilled, tough politician, as well as a trusted colleague alongside whom Hillary was honored to serve in the Senate," they said in a statement.
“Senator John McCain believed that every citizen has a responsibility to make something of the freedoms given by our Constitution, and from his heroic service in the Navy to his 35 years in Congress, he lived by his creed every day. He was a skilled, tough politician, as well as a trusted colleague alongside whom Hillary was honored to serve in the Senate. He frequently put partisanship aside to do what he thought was best for the country, and was never afraid to break the mold if it was the right thing to do. I will always be especially grateful for his leadership in our successful efforts to normalize relations with Vietnam. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Cindy, his mother, Roberta, his children, and his entire family.”
"John McCain was a man of honor," Jimmy Carter says
Former President Jimmy Carter released a statement extending condolences to Sen. John McCain's family and the people of Arizona "whom he represented so forthrightly for so many years."
"John McCain was a man of honor, a true patriot in the best sense of the word. Americans will be forever grateful for his heroic military service and for his steadfast integrity as a member of the United States Senate. Rosalynn and I extend our sincere condolences to Senator McCain's family and to the people of Arizona whom he represented so forthrightly for so many years."
Schumer praises McCain's "dedication to his country"
Sen. Chuck Schumer announced he will introduce a resolution to rename the Russell office building after Sen. John McCain.
The Senate minority leader remembered McCain as a great person, saying he was "never afraid to speak truth to power in an era where that has become all too rare."
The White House flag has been lowered to half-staff
Moments ago, the White House flag was lowered to half-staff in honor of Sen. John McCain, who died this afternoon in Arizona.
First lady Melania Trump also shared her condolences on Twitter:
Paul Ryan releases statement on McCain's death
The Speaker of the House mourned the loss of the "decorated war hero and statesman," calling McCain "one of the most courageous men of the century."
This is a sad day for the United States. Our country has lost a decorated war hero and statesman. John McCain was a giant of our time—not just for the things he achieved, but for who he was and what he fought for all his life. John put principle before politics. He put country before self. He was one of the most courageous men of the century. He will always be listed among freedom’s most gallant and faithful servants. Our hearts are with his wife, Cindy, his children, and his grandchildren. This Congress, this country mourn with them.
Former President Obama: McCain showed us "to put the greater good above our own"
Former President Barack Obama remembered Sen. John McCain's dedication to the nation.
"We saw this country as a place where anything is possible – and citizenship as our patriotic obligation to ensure it forever remains that way," he said in a statement.
"John McCain and I were members of different generations, came from completely different backgrounds, and competed at the highest level of politics. But we shared, for all our differences, a fidelity to something higher – the ideals for which generations of Americans and immigrants alike have fought, marched, and sacrificed. We saw our political battles, even, as a privilege, something noble, an opportunity to serve as stewards of those high ideals at home, and to advance them around the world. We saw this country as a place where anything is possible – and citizenship as our patriotic obligation to ensure it forever remains that way. Few of us have been tested the way John once was, or required to show the kind of courage that he did. But all of us can aspire to the courage to put the greater good above our own. At John’s best, he showed us what that means. And for that, we are all in his debt. Michelle and I send our most heartfelt condolences to Cindy and their family."
Sarah Palin: Today we lost an American original
Sen. John McCain's former running mate in the 2008 presidential election called him a "maverick and a fighter, never afraid to stand for his beliefs."
Sen. Tammy Duckworth calls McCain a personal hero
The Democratic senator from Illinois shared her condolences for John McCain on Twitter.
Cindy McCain: "He passed the way he lived — on his own terms"
Cindy McCain took to Twitter to express her sorrow over the death of her husband Sen. John McCain.
"My heart is broken," she tweeted. "I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years."
