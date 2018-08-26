Trump's Instagram post about McCain features a photo of Trump, but no McCain

Sen. John McCain returned to Washington and delivered a dramatic vote on the GOP's Obamacare repeal bill, only 11 days after undergoing brain surgery.

His vote came in on the wee hours of July 28. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell needed 50 votes to repeal the bill. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins had already voted against the so-called skinny repeal bill.

All eyes were on McCain, who instructed them to "watch the show."

What happened next? McCain walked over to the front of the chamber, raised his right arm and held it up in the air until he had the attention of the clerk.

"No," he said, with a swift thumbs-down.

McCain later said he rejected the bill because he believed the legislative process was flawed.

Watch the moment: