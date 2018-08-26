Live Updates
John McCain is deadBy Veronica Rocha and Christina Kline, CNN
Updated less than 1 min ago9:51 PM ET, Sat August 25, 2018
A (brief) timeline of John McCain's service
Before John McCain became a senator, he spent an early part of his life in the Navy.
Here's a look at some of the major milestones in McCain's military and political career:
- John McCain entered the Naval Academy in June 1954 and remained in the Navy until 1981.
- He was captured during the Vietnam War. Five years later, McCain was released— in March 1973.
- McCain ran to represent Arizona in the US House of Representatives and won. He was elected in 1982.
- The Arizona Republican was elected to the US Senate in 1986 to seat left behind by the retirement of Sen. Barry Goldwater.
- He announced his run for president in 1999, but his candidacy was overshadowed by George W. Bush.
- McCain ran again and became the GOP presidential nominee in the 2008. He lost to Barack Obama.
- In 2017, McCain served as chairman of the Senate Committee on Armed Services.
Sen. John McCain dies at 81
John McCain, Arizona senator and former Republican presidential candidate, has died at the age of 81.
"Senator John Sidney McCain III died at 4:28 pm on August 25, 2018. With the Senator when he passed were his wife Cindy and their family," his office said in a statement. "At his death, he had served the United States of America faithfully for sixty years."