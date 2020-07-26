A state trooper swings a billy club at John Lewis, right foreground, in 1965 on "Bloody Sunday" in Selma, Alabama.

People are gathering in Alabama today to remember the life of civil rights activist John Lewis, died last week at age 80 after a six-month battle with cancer.

A military honor guard will accompany John Lewis' body across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama this morning. That's where he helped lead the 1965 march for voting rights.

Lewis was 25 years old when activists marched across the bridge. He and other marchers were met by heavily armed state and local police who brutally beat them with clubs, fracturing Lewis' skull.

The day became known as "Bloody Sunday" and galvanized Americans' support for the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

There's been a push to rename the bridge after civil rights legend. The bridge's current namesake, Edmund Pettus, was a Confederate general and leader of the Ku Klux Klan in Alabama.