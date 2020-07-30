Pool/CNN

Rev. Dr. Raphael G. Warnock, senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, evoked Rep. John Lewis' legacy as he opened the late congressman's funeral in Atlanta.

Warnock urged attendees and the country to keep "fighting together" and "voting together."

"We celebrate John Lewis. He was wounded for America's transgressions. Bruised for our inequities, and the chastisement of his peace was upon him, and by his stripes we are healed, so let's remember him today, and let's recommit tomorrow for standing together and fighting together and voting together and standing up on behalf of truth and righteousness together! We'll get through this together," Warnock said.

"Let's save the soul of our democracy together, and let's worship the lord," he added.

Civil rights titan: At age 25, Lewis helped lead a march for voting rights on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, where he and other marchers were met by heavily armed state and local police who attacked them with clubs, fracturing Lewis' skull.

Images from that "Bloody Sunday" shocked the nation and galvanized support for the Voting Rights Act of 1965, signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson.