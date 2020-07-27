Rep. John Lewis' friend and former colleague Rep. Jim Clyburn spoke to CNN's Dana Bash about the impact the civil rights icon had on Capitol Hill and across the nation.

Lewis, who served as the US representative for Georgia's 5th Congressional District for more than three decades, was widely seen as a moral conscience of Congress because of his decades-long embodiment of the nonviolent fight for civil rights.

Clyburn said he met Lewis almost 60 years ago during an organizing meeting in Atlanta.

"We never could do what John did, and that's what made John such an effective leader of the movement, and that's why today people all over the world are —are mourning his loss because John, as I said internalized nonviolence. We adopted nonviolence. It was a tactic for us, but I don't know if all of us could absorb what he did," Clyburn said.

Clyburn, who has offered legislation aimed at renaming the Voting Rights Bill after Lewis, said that this election year should be dedicated to the congressman.

Lewis died at the age of 80 following a six-month battle with cancer, a loss that sparked an outpouring of grief and tributes to his life and legacy across the country. He will be honored by his former colleagues on Capitol Hill today.

Watch the interview: