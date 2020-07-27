Joe Biden visits Capitol Rotunda to pay respects to civil rights icon John Lewis

Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill paid their respects to Rep. John Lewis at the US Capitol Rotunda today.
The couple spoke with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during their visit to the Rotunda.
US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor visited the Capitol Rotunda today to pay her respects to civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis.
Lewis is the first Black lawmaker to lie in state at the US Capitol Rotunda, according to congressional historians.
Lawmakers and the American public are paying their respects to the civil rights icon and late congressman, Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, on Monday as his body lies in state at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.
Last year, the late Rep. Elijah Cummings made history as the first Black lawmaker to lie in state at the US Capitol when his body was lain in state in Statuary Hall.
Lying in state is a tribute reserved for the most distinguished government officials and military officers, while lying in honor is a distinction given to private citizens.
Two African Americans have lain in honor: civil rights icon Rosa Parks and Officer Jacob J. Chestnut Jr., a Capitol Police officer killed in the line of duty.
Lewis' body is now laying in state following an invitation-only arrival ceremony earlier today. A military honor guard escorted the casket up the steps of the Capitol and carried it into the Rotunda.
A public viewing will take place outdoors later this evening as a precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Guests who were in the National Statuary Hall during the Capitol Rotunda service for Rep. John Lewis are now being escorted into the Rotunda to pay their respects to the late civil rights icon.
Members of the House of Representatives not invited to the Rotunda service will then be escorted from the House chamber by Sergeant at Arms staff to pay their respects in groups of 72 at a time.
Members of Lewis’ family, along with Congressional leadership, have already paid their respects at his casket.
Several members of Congress gathered around Rep. John Lewis' casket Monday to pay their final respects following the ceremony.
The small invite-only ceremony wrapped following remarks from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. A recording of Lewis delivering a speech was also played and drew applause from those in attendance.
Rev. Wintley Phipps performed "Amazing Grace" and "It is Well with My Soul."
Later tonight, the public will be able to pay their respects to Lewis as he lies in state. The viewing will start at 6 p.m. ET and ends at 10 p.m. ET.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has called Rep. John Lewis the "Conscience of the Congress," honored the life of her former colleague during a ceremony held at the Capitol.
"God truly blessed America with the life and leadership of John Lewis," Pelosi said. "Through it all John was a person of greatness. He also was a person of great humility, always giving credit to others in the movement. John committed his life to advancing justice and understood that to build it, a better future, we had to acknowledge the past."
Pelosi said that while Lewis used his past experiences as a source of strength and inspiration, he also looked to young people as a vehicle to bring change for the next generation.
"John focussed on the future, on how to inspire the next generation to join the fight for justice. In his quote, 'to find a way to get in the way,'" Pelosi said.
She said that as one of the youngest leaders of the Freedom Riders, Lewis "understood the power of young people to change the future."
"When asked what someone can do who is 19 or 20 years old, the age he was when he set out to desegregate Nashville, Lewis replied, 'a young person should be speaking out for what is fair, what is just, what is right. Speak out for those who have been left out and left behind. That is how the movement goes forward,'" Pelosi said.
Pelosi also introduced audio from Rep. Lewis’ 2014 Emory Commencement Address, simply saying, “It is my personal privilege right now for me to yield to our beloved colleague the distinguished gentleman from Georgia, Congressman John Lewis.”
After Lewis’s recorded remarks, the Rotunda audience gave him a standing ovation.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell paid tribute to Rep. John Lewis at a Capitol ceremony today, saying he was a hero the nation "needed so badly."
"John Lewis lived and worked with urgency because the task was urgent. But even though the world around him gave him every cause for bitterness, he stubbornly treated everyone with respect and love. All so that, as his friend Dr. King once put it, we could build a community at peace with itself. Today we pray and trust that this peace maker himself now rests in peace," McConnell said.
The Kentucky Republican recalled Lewis' fight for civil rights and an end to oppression.
"John's friend, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. famously said the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice. But that is never automatic," he said.
McConnell continued: "History only bent towards what's right because people like John paid the price to help bend it. He paid that price at every Nashville lunch counter where his leadership made segregation impossible to ignore. He paid it in every jail cell where he waited out hatred and oppression. He paid that price in harassment and beatings from a bus station in South Carolina to the Edmund Pettus Bridge."
Rev. Dr. Grainger Browning, Jr. invoked the names of George Floyd and Emmett Till while speaking at a Capitol ceremony honoring the life of Rep. John Lewis.
Browning thanked Lewis, a civil rights icon who marched for in the 1960s before being elected to Congress, for making sure Floyd, who was killed my police earlier this year, and Till, a 14-year-old boy savagely killed in Mississippi in 1955, did not die in vain.
"We want to say thank you, from Emmett Till to George Floyd, say thank you for allowing our deaths not to be in vain," Browning said.
Browning also nodded to the movement to name the Alabama bridge where Lewis was beaten during a 1965 civil rights march after the late congressman.
"Finally on July 17, we want to say thank you, that he crossed another bridge — not the Edmund Pettus Bridge that we pray that one day will be names the John Lewis Memorial Bridge, but the bridge from Earth to glory," he said.
Browning said that when Lewis died, the late Rep Elijah Cummings "welcomed him home."
President Trump said he won't pay his respects to Rep. John Lewis as he lies in state at the US Capitol.
"No I won’t be going, no," Trump said when asked whether he would travel either later Monday or Tuesday to honor the late congressman and civil rights icon.
Earlier Monday, the White House said Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen would pay their respects to Lewis on Monday evening at the Capitol building.
Trump offered brief words on condolence on Twitter after Lewis' passing last weekend and ordered flags lowered for a day.