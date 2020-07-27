Joe Biden visits Capitol Rotunda to pay respects to civil rights icon John Lewis

The casket of Rep. John Lewis arrives for a memorial service in the Capitol Rotunda on July 27 in Washington, DC. Shawn Thew/Pool/Getty Images

Lawmakers and the American public are paying their respects to the civil rights icon and late congressman, Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, on Monday as his body lies in state at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

Lewis is the first Black lawmaker to lie in state at the US Capitol Rotunda, according to congressional historians.

Last year, the late Rep. Elijah Cummings made history as the first Black lawmaker to lie in state at the US Capitol when his body was lain in state in Statuary Hall.

Lying in state is a tribute reserved for the most distinguished government officials and military officers, while lying in honor is a distinction given to private citizens.

Two African Americans have lain in honor: civil rights icon Rosa Parks and Officer Jacob J. Chestnut Jr., a Capitol Police officer killed in the line of duty.

Lewis' body is now laying in state following an invitation-only arrival ceremony earlier today. A military honor guard escorted the casket up the steps of the Capitol and carried it into the Rotunda.

A public viewing will take place outdoors later this evening as a precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic.