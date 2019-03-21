John Hickenlooper takes questions at CNN town hallBy Veronica Rocha, CNN
Hickenlooper's fans are holding watch parties tonight
John Hickenlooper fans are holding watching parties and gathering tonight for CNN's town hall.
Earlier today, the former Colorado governor tweeted a list of watch parties across the US.
Here's where some of the parties will be held tonight:
- Columbus, Georgia
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Buffalo, New York
- Cedar City, Utah
- Houston, Texas
- Boulder, Colorado
Why Hickenlooper says he's running to be president
From CNN's Dan Merica and Scott McLean
John Hickenlooper is seen as a dark horse for the presidency, in part because he doesn't have the national profile of other Democratic candidates, but he and his team hope that his record of achievement in Colorado, including his ability to work with Republicans, will set him apart.
"Some of his biggest supporters have been prominent statewide Republicans," said Max Potter, Hickenlooper's former senior media advisor and speechwriter.
That ability to appeal to Republicans has led Hickenlooper to have a national reputation as a moderate executive.
Hickenlooper believes that there is a portion of the Democratic primary electorate that is hungry for someone who is able to defeat Trump without getting into the gutter with him.
"I think there is a silent majority," Hickenlooper told CNN in January, "a new silent majority that wants to elect people that get stuff done, stop fighting, stop hurling invective and roll up their sleeves and start working together."
John Hickenlooper will face voters at tonight's CNN town hall
Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper will answer questions from voters tonight at a CNN town hall in Atlanta, Georgia.
The event, moderated by CNN's Dana Bash, starts at 10 p.m. ET at the CNN Center.
Hickenlooper is the second governor to enter the crowded 2020 race after Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee announced a run earlier this month.
Here's what else you should know about Hickenlooper:
- He was a geologist.
- Hickenlooper later opened a large brewpub in Denver in 1988 that went on to help reinvigorate the LoDo area of Denver.
- He served as Denver's mayor for eight years.
- As the governor of Colorado from 2011 to 2019, Hickenlooper helped steer the state through several tragedies, including the 2012 shooting in a movie theater in Aurora that left 12 people dead and catastrophic wildfires and floods in 2013.