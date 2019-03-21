John Hickenlooper, the former Democratic governor of Colorado who is running for president, just took the stage and went right into the meaning of his unique last name.

CNN's Dana Bash noted that it is the longest of all the candidates, and asked him what it means.

Here's what the former Colorado governor said about the meaning behind his name:

"Well, we were always told as kids that Hickenlooper was Dutch for hedge hopper. People would jump over the hedge to deliver the mail. But we as children were asked, why isn't it more common? So as it turned out, later in life my uncle told me that the truth was that hedge hoppers really were game poachers, and they would jump over the king's hedge and kill the king's deer. That's why I guess it's a common name in some of the prison colonies like Australia," Hickenlooper said.

Bash jokingly asked, "You're saying hedge-hopper, not head-chopper?"

Hickenlooper laughed and said, "No. That's a political interpretation."

Watch the moment: