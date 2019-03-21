John Hickenlooper takes questions at CNN town hallBy Veronica Rocha, CNN
Hickenlooper asks why female Democratic candidates aren't being asked if they'd pick a man as VP
After he was asked about whether he would put a woman on the presidential ticket, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper retorted by asking why women are not being asked if they would select a man as their running mate.
“Governor,” said CNN’s Dana Bash, “some of your male competitors have vowed to put a woman on the ticket. Yes or no, would you do the same?”
“Of course,” Hickenlooper said, before saying he wanted to ask Bash a question.
Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey has pledged repeatedly over the last few days to make a woman his running mate if he wins the Democratic nomination.
“No matter what, I’m looking you in the eye and saying this: There will be a woman on the ticket. I don’t know if it’s in the vice president’s position or in the president’s position,” Booker recently said in New Hampshire.
He later told Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday, “If I am elected as the nominee, I’m going to make sure there is gender diversity on the ticket.”
Hickenlooper's response to Trump's bullying? Expose his "ridiculousness"
Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper offered a different approach to standing up to President Donald Trump’s notorious name-calling and taunts. Drawing on his childhood as a “skinny kid with thick Coke bottle glasses and a funny last name,” Hickenlooper said his go-to device to deal with bullies is not to punch back, but rather focus on the punchline itself.
For Trump, Hickenlooper said that exposing the President’s ridiculousness would be more effective than “trying to punch back and fight tooth and nail, then you’re just dividing all of us back into one camp or the other.”
Hickenlooper tells fellow geologist: "It would be nice to have somebody in the White House who actually understands science"
John Hickenlooper got a chance to dig into his geologist past after meeting a fellow geologist at tonight's town hall when she got the opportunity to ask him a question.
Kate Nahodyl, the geologist in the audience, joked, "I don't normally look like this. Normally a lot more dirt."
Hickenlooper laughed and said that he was honored to meet her.
"I should point out I think I'm the first professional geologist to become a governor in the history of America. I'm not sure what that means. But I'm honored to be with another geologist," he said.
She asked him a question about oil and gas regulations. After answering it, he added a dig at President Donald Trump.
"I do appreciate it as one geologist to another. Thank you for promoting science. Lord knows it would be nice to have somebody in the White House who actually understands science."
Hickenlooper, under pressure from progressives, defends his record on oil and gas regulations
Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper defended his record on regulating oil and gas companies and fighting climate change on Wednesday, saying he would put his record on the issue up against anybody else.
Hickenlooper, a former geologist, has been criticized from the left for his efforts to regulate the oil and gas industry in Colorado, arguing that he has not gone far enough and worked too closely with the industry to craft regulations.
“I would hold Colorado’s success in regulating the oil and gas industry and really all of our emissions up against anybody,” the 2020 candidate said.
“We got the oil and gas industry to sit down with the environmental community. I mean, these people hate each other. It’s worse than Coke hating Pepsi or the Hatfields and the McCoys. But we got the environmental community to sit down in the same room for 14 months and created the first methane regulations in the country.”
But the answer is unlikely to assuage some of his critics on the left, who believe the governor is too willing to promote the fracking industry – including by once drinking fracking fluid.
Hickenlooper says he won't declare a national emergency on gun violence
Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper said Wednesday that despite his feeling that gun violence in the United State is a national emergency, he would not – as president – declare it a national emergency like President Donald Trump has done with immigration along the U.S-Mexico border.
“I think it also, you know, just deflects his desire for building a wall, his political vanity and deflects the public attention from just how bad that is.”
Behind the question: Trump has declared a national emergency on the border in an effort to build a wall and fulfill a long-held campaign promise. In response, many Democrats have suggested there are more pressing national emergencies like climate change and gun violence, and some have said Trump’s tactics could be used by the next Democratic president.
Hickenlooper was governor during the July 20, 2012, movie theater shooting in Aurora, Colorado and during his tenure, the governor helped pass a statewide universal background check bill and a high capacity magazine limit.
“It was a tough battle,” he said.
“And I’m a great believer that you can -- you know, you should be able to sit and talk with anyone. And if you work hard enough and listen hard enough and repeat back people’s words and really try to make sure they know that you’re listening, you should be able to find compromise on almost everything. But the NRA would not listen to reason.”
Hickenlooper: Trump "should be ashamed of himself" over white nationalism comments
Former Gov. John Hickenlooper said President Donald Trump “should be ashamed of himself” for saying that he doesn’t view white nationalism as a rising global threat following mosque terror attacks in New Zealand that killed 50 people.
Asked about Islamophobia and white nationalism during CNN’s presidential town hall, Hickenlooper noted that “the rise of Islamophobia and white nationalism are different sides of the same coin.”
“Any time you are making comments and creating, fanning the flames of hatred, then you’re doing a genuine harm to your community,” Hickenlooper continued.
He added:
Why Hickenlooper says his face blindness has "been a blessing"
John Hickenlooper was introduced to his now-wife four times before he finally remembered her -- but because he suffers, he says, from face blindness.
But that hasn't stopped him from entering politics and running a business. Instead, Hickenlooper told a CNN town hall audience, it's been a blessing.
"Well, turns out there is a medical condition, and really a spectrum. And some people can look at 150 people in a video and remember every face and tell you if you show them five minutes later, a different picture of one person, they'll tell you exactly where they were. I'm the opposite. And I think in a way it's been a blessing. You know, I'm also moderately dyslexic, so I was a slow reader, always behind in college. My older brother used to tease me that I didn't get that many gifts from god. I had really thick glasses," he said.
He told CNN he discovered six years ago — well into his first term as Colorado's governor — that he suffered from face blindness.
In what he described as an "aha" moment, the governor was talking to someone and lamenting the fact that he had met someone four times and still couldn't remember them.
When that person said he was possibly face blind, Hickenlooper looked into the condition and determined that was the explanation for why he often struggled as a child with connecting with even close family.
One thing to note: Hickenlooper has not been officially diagnosed with the ailment —experts on face blindness say most doctors aren't able to medically diagnose it — but the former governor has discussed his issues recognizing and remembering faces with a number of face blindness experts who have said he displays clear signs of having the medical condition.
Hickenlooper distances himself from single-payer healthcare
Former Colorado Gov. John Hicknelooper defended his opposition of "Medicare for All," a liberal health care plan supported by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, among others.
“I don’t agree with Sen. Sanders and the single payer approach,” Hickenlooper said when asked by a Sanders supporter how he expected “voters to choose you over some of your contenders like Bernie Sanders, who have had a consistent record of support for single-payer health care.”
Hickenlooper is a supporter of trying to achieve universal coverage in the United States, but has repeatedly said that he does not believe "Medicare for All" is achievable.
“Health care should be a right, not a privilege, right,” Hickenlooper said to applause.
“I believe that. I’ve worked for that. I helped start a community health center in 1973, and we said back then health care needs to be a right, not a privilege. I want to support any way we can get to universal coverage. That should be our first and primary goal. That should be our north star.”
He added, however, that too many Americans enjoy the insurance they are on that is provided by either their or a spouse’s employer. Hickenlooper asked the audience to raise their hand if they were on an employee backed health care plan. Most of the audience did.
“I mean there are over 150 million people that I can’t imagine how we would pull them off of health care coverage that in most cases they like,” he said.
Hickenlooper on the death penalty: "I’m against it. It makes no sense."
Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper said Wednesday that he is fully against the death penalty and would suspend it, if elected president.
“I’m against it,” Hickenlooper said.
“It makes no sense. It’s not a deterrent. It’s expensive. It prolongs misery. And the worst thing is it is depending on where that crime occurs, and in many cases, whether the killer is African-American or Latino, that has a lot to do with who gets tried on a death penalty charge. And the random injustice of that is something that this country should never stand for.”
CNN’s Dana Bash asked whether Hickenlooper would halt all of the federal executions as President.
“I have not looked at all the cases, but the vast majority of cases in the federal death penalty system, I’d have to be suspicious just to start,” he said. “So, I certainly would suspend the death penalty. ”
