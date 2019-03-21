Kyle Lathon said he's looking forward to seeing how John Hickenlooper defends himself on any of the issues that will be raised at tonight's town hall.

Lathon has read up on Hickenlooper and said he likes his stance on climate change.

Hickenlooper has said that as president he would re-enter the Paris climate accord.

Lathon, 25, said he's a progressive voter, and his ideas often align with Sens. Elizabeth Sanders and Bernie Sanders. But he isn't ruling anyone out just yet.