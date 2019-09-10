Officials at the National Security Council are wondering about the future of their organization after the abrupt firing of John Bolton.

When Bolton arrived in March 2018, he brought with him several officials to fill key roles —and the fate of those officials isn't clear.

As staffers detailed to the NSC phased out, Bolton worked to replace them with people he'd worked with previously and he considered loyal to him. His goal was to have senior leaders in place that were "his people" as the 2020 election season began.

If those officials depart en masse, the NSC will be majorly depleted, so it's not expected they will all follow Bolton out the door.

But there is uncertainty today about what happens next.