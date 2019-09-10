Asked if there are any updates to the schedule for the 1:30 p.m. ET briefing, a White House official said John “Bolton is no longer in the building.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin are still planning to hold a news conference soon from the White House.

About Bolton's firing: An hour before the briefing, Trump announced in a tweet that he had fired Bolton. The now-former national security adviser was scheduled to appear at the news conference as well.

Separately, a source close to Bolton told reporters,“Since Ambassador Bolton has been NSC adviser — for the last 17 months — there have no been no bad deals: Iran, North Korea, Russia, Syria, China.”