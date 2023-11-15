Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was sharply critical of President Joe Biden's efforts to counter China on numerous fronts ahead of the Biden's meeting with Xi Jinping.

"The stakes of the competition simply cannot be overstated," McConnell said as he cited Chinese advancements in military capabilities and alliances, pursuit of rare minerals critical to supply chain, and aggressive efforts to steal Western technologies.

"Strategic competition with China is going to determine the course of the next century of American history. And yet, the Biden administration has too often met this historic moment with weakness and naïveté. Time and time again, it has sacrificed competition on the altar of green climate policy," he said.

"In the administration's quest to turn the American automobile industry electric, it has apparently made peace with sending American tax dollars to the Chinese industries that dominate battery making input. In pursuit of grand climate diplomacy, the administration's envoys have been literally laughed out of Beijing by a state that keeps on increasing its carbon emissions and has not plan to start cutting them literally for years," McConnell said.

He also complained that China is making large increases in military spending each year while the Biden administration's budget request "haven't even kept up with inflation."

McConnell said Congress can address those shortfalls when it deals with the National Defense Authorization Act and a national security supplemental spending bill in the coming weeks.