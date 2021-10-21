Tonight's town hall kicked off with questions about President Biden's domestic agenda.

Democrats in Congress are currently negotiating a sweeping budget reconciliation package that is the centerpiece of President Biden's domestic plan.

The 10-year spending plan, originally priced at $3.5 trillion, marks the biggest step in the Democrats' drive to expand education, health care and child care support, as well as tackling the climate crisis and making further investments in infrastructure. But it has also raised concerns among moderate Democrats in both chambers who worry some of the elements of the package go too far and are too costly.

With only narrow majorities in both chambers of Congress, Democrats are under pressure to finalize the package, which party leaders have pledged to move in tandem with a separate $1 trillion infrastructure bill that's already been approved by the Senate and is waiting for a vote in the House before it can be signed by Biden.

Unlike the Democrats' infrastructure package, the budget plan is unlikely to gain bipartisan backing — but under Senate rules it can be passed with 50 Democratic votes alone. GOP lawmakers have lashed out at the size of the package and multiple provisions the Democrats are considering.

After weeks of back-and-forth, Biden laid out details of a scaled back version of the plan, bringing the top line number down to roughly $1.9 trillion from $3.5 trillion and specifying that certain provisions like free community college would be left out. The legislation has yet to be finalized.

