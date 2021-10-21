President Joe Biden speaks at an event at the Electric City Trolley Museum in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on October 20. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The present and future of President Biden's domestic agenda is expected to be front and center in tonight's town hall in Baltimore.

Biden's decision to lay out the details of a significantly scaled back — and yet still sweeping in scale — roughly $1.9 trillion economic and climate package in a private meeting with nine progressive House Democrats was strategic, intentional and a signal that the talk of wrapping things up isn't just talk.

There is still significant work to be done and the critical holdouts — Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — still have not signed onto the plan, officials say.

But, in the words of one lawmaker who met with Biden and short-handed the conversation: "We're not in listen and discuss mode anymore. We're in time to take action mode."

The bottom line is that Biden and Democratic leaders engineered a clear pivot toward a resolution through a series of meetings and calls over the course of Tuesday.

The next several days will be spent in the effort to agree to a framework on the multi-trillion economic and climate package by week's end. Deadlines have been set and blown by before. But this one may be different. In the words of one official, "We want it to stick, we need it to stick."

