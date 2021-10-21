The town hall will take place at a critical time for the Biden administration, as the President continues his push to sell the public on his infrastructure plans. Biden is meeting this week with lawmakers to etch out the framework of his infrastructure proposals -- a sweeping economic package to expand the social safety net and a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.
The 90-minute event is expected to focus on a range of issues that the Biden administration is grappling with, including voting rights, coronavirus and infrastructure. The event also comes following the White House's announcement of a detailed plan to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11.
What it looks like at CNN's town hall with President Biden
The event will be moderated by CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and will air at 8 p.m. ET on CNN.
A CNN spokesperson said an invitation-only audience will be present at the town hall and the network will follow all local and state Covid-19 guidance and regulations to ensure a safe even
Here's what the stage looks like ahead of tonight's town hall:
Biden arrives in Baltimore for CNN's town hall
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Biden has arrived in Baltimore ahead of his CNN town hall. Marine One flew from Washington, and arrived to Fort McHenry, south of downtown, at 7:15 p.m. ET.
From there he will drive to the town hall site, Baltimore Center Stage.
He flew with a small team of aides, including his senior adviser Mike Donilon, communications director Kate Bedingfield and press secretary Jen Psaki.
The CNN town hall kicks off at 8 p.m. ET
Biden's stalled domestic agenda is expected to be a key topic in tonight's town hall
From CNN's Phil Mattingly and Lauren Fox
The present and future of President Biden's domestic agenda is expected to be front and center in tonight's town hall in Baltimore.
Biden's decision to lay out the details of a significantly scaled back — and yet still sweeping in scale — roughly $1.9 trillion economic and climate package in a private meeting with nine progressive House Democrats was strategic, intentional and a signal that the talk of wrapping things up isn't just talk.
There is still significant work to be done and the critical holdouts — Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — still have not signed onto the plan, officials say.
But, in the words of one lawmaker who met with Biden and short-handed the conversation: "We're not in listen and discuss mode anymore. We're in time to take action mode."
The bottom line is that Biden and Democratic leaders engineered a clear pivot toward a resolution through a series of meetings and calls over the course of Tuesday.
The next several days will be spent in the effort to agree to a framework on the multi-trillion economic and climate package by week's end. Deadlines have been set and blown by before. But this one may be different. In the words of one official, "We want it to stick, we need it to stick."
Tonight's town hall comes at a crucial time for Biden's administration
The President has spent months delivering speeches across the country trying to sell the public on his infrastructure plans. And this week, Biden is meeting with lawmakers to negotiate both aspects of his infrastructure proposals — a sweeping economic package to expand the social safety net and a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.
Vice President Kamala Harris will be campaigning Thursday for gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe in neighboring Virginia, a source familiar with Harris' event told CNN.
The long slog of congressional negotiations is expected to loom over the upcoming November elections, which are just weeks away. Although Democrats have confidence in Congress' ability to pass the bills in some form, the possibility for those bills to pass before the November elections — acting as a boon for Democratic candidates — is becoming less likely as each day passes.