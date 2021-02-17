Follow CNN Politics
CNN town hall with Biden

The coronavirus pandemic

CNN town hall with President Biden

By Melissa Macaya and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 9:28 p.m. ET, February 16, 2021
15 Posts
1 min ago

Biden to Americans: "If it's available — get the vaccine"

From CNN's Maggie Fox

President Biden advised Americans to get any coronavirus vaccine they can, whenever they can.

New variants may eventually reduce the efficacy of vaccines against coronavirus, Biden told CNN’s Anderson Cooper at a CNN Presidential Town Hall in Milwaukee Tuesday. The more the virus circulates, the more likely it is to change into vaccine-resistant forms. So, people should not wait and see, he urged.

“If you can get a vaccination, get it whenever you can get it, regardless of the other strains that are out there,” Biden said. 

“It may be that a certain vaccination for a certain strain may reduce from 95% to a lower percentage of certainty that it will keep you from getting it,” Biden added. “But it will still be effective. So the clear notion is, if you're eligible, if it's available, get the vaccine. Get the vaccine," he continued.

3 min ago

Biden is speaking about his $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package. Here's what is in the plan.

From CNN's Tami Luhby and Katie Lobosco

Bigger stimulus checks. More aid for the unemployed, the hungry and those facing eviction. Additional support for small businesses, states and local governments. Increased funding for vaccinations and testing. These are key parts of a $1.9 trillion proposal that President Biden is aiming for Congress to pass.

Billed as the American Rescue Plan, the package augments many of the measures in Congress' historic $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill from March and in the $900 billion legislation from December, which was scaled back to garner support from Senate Republicans.

Here's a look at some key things in the American Rescue Plan:

  • Beefed-up stimulus payments: The plan calls for sending another $1,400 per person to eligible recipients. This money would be in addition to the $600 payments that were approved by Congress in December and sent out earlier this month — for a total of $2,000. The new payments would go to adult dependents that were left out of the earlier rounds, like some children over the age of 17. It would also include households with mixed immigration status, after the first round of $1,200 checks left out the spouses of undocumented immigrants who do not have Social Security Numbers.
  • Enhanced unemployment aid: Biden would increase the federal boost the jobless receive to $400 a week, from the $300 weekly enhancement contained in Congress' relief package from December. He would also extend the payments, along with two key pandemic unemployment programs, through September. Lawmakers only provided an additional 11 weeks of support in the December package, which will last until March.
  • Rental assistance and eviction moratorium: The plan would provide $25 billion in rental assistance for low- and moderate-income households who have lost jobs during the pandemic. That's in addition to the $25 billion lawmakers provided in December. The plan would extend the federal eviction moratorium, set to expire at the end of January, to September 30, as well as allow people with federally-guaranteed mortgages to apply for forbearance until Sept. 30.
  • Aid for states and schools: Biden wants to send $350 billion to state, local and territorial governments to keep their frontline workers employed, distribute the vaccine, increase testing, reopen schools and maintain vital services.
  • More assistance for small businesses: The plan calls for providing $15 billion to create a new grant program for small business owners, separate from the existing Paycheck Protection Program. It also proposes making a $35 billion investment in some state, local, tribal, and non-profit financing programs that make low-interest loans and provide venture capital to entrepreneurs.

Read more about Biden's proposal here and the House Democrats' stimulus relief plan here.

3 min ago

Teachers should move ahead in line to receive vaccine shots, Biden says

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

Taylor Glascock for CNN
President Biden said teachers should move ahead in the line to receive shots in order to reopen schools, attempting to clarify an administration stance that he acknowledged had become muddled over the last week.

Speaking at a CNN town hall from Milwaukee during his first trip outside Washington since taking office, Biden said he wanted kindergarten through eighth grade schools open five days a week, and suggested some schools should remain open over the summer to make up for lost time.

Biden touted a ramping-up of a vaccination program he claimed was woefully inadequate when he entered the White House.

"There was nothing in the refrigerator, literally and figuratively," Biden said.

Pressed on how he would return students to classrooms, Biden said he would emphasize getting vaccines to teachers.

"I think we should be vaccinating teachers. We should move them up in the hierarchy," he said.

2 min ago

Biden: Covid-19 vaccines will be widely available by the end of July

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

President Biden.
President Biden affirmed that Covid-19 vaccines will be widely available to the general public by the end of July during the first town hall of his presidency.

"By the end of July we'll have over 600 million doses, enough to vaccinate every single American," Biden told CNN's Anderson Cooper.

Biden noted that there were only 50 million doses available when he assumed office. Biden said that he implemented the Defense Production Act to "get the manufacturing piece of it to get more equipment."

He explained that one of the major obstacles for actually injecting the vaccine into people was the lack vaccinators. Biden said he issued an executive order to increase the number of vaccinators.

"Now we have made significant strides increasing the number of vaccinators. I issued an executive order allowing former retired docs and nurses to do it. We have over a thousand military personnel ... We have gotten the National Guard engaged ... Plus we have opened up a considerable amount of locations where you can get the vaccine," he said.

Watch the moment:

1 min ago

Biden says his administration made a "mistake in the communication" on school reopenings

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

Taylor Glascock for CNN
President Joe Biden tonight clarified confusion on what would qualify as a school reopening, saying that reports that a school could be considered open if it was open just one day per week stemmed from a "mistake in the communication."

Biden was responding to a question from CNN's Anderson Cooper who asked, "your administration had set a goal to open the majority of schools in your first 100 days. You're now saying that means those schools may only be open for at least one day a week." 

Biden then interjected saying there had been an error in how the standard was communicated.

"No, that's not true," he said. "That's what was reported. That's not true. That was a mistake in the communication, but what I'm talking about is I said opening the majority of schools in K through 8th grade because they're the easiest to open, the most needed to be open in terms of the impact on children and families having to stay home. "

Some context: The director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday emphasized the need for masking and other mitigation measures in order to reopen schools safely, saying "we have work to do" as teachers, students and parents continue to struggle with Covid-19's impact on education.

The CDC on Friday released its long-awaited guidelines for reopening schools that focus on five key Covid-19 mitigation strategies: the universal and correct wearing of masks; physical distancing; washing hands; cleaning facilities and improving ventilation; and contact tracing, isolation and quarantine. Vaccines and testing are not among the "key" strategies the agency lays out, calling them "additional layers" of Covid-19 prevention.

About 89% of children in the US live in a county considered a red zone with high levels of Covid-19 transmission under those new school opening guidelines shared by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, according to a CNN analysis of federal data.

Watch the moment:

18 min ago

The CDC recommends these 5 key strategies to reopen schools

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard, Maegan Vazquez and Elizabeth Cohen

President Biden was just asked about school reopenings during the pandemic, one of his administration's key priorities to speed up recovery.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released guidelines for reopening schools that focus on five key Covid-19 mitigation strategies:

  • The universal and correct wearing of masks
  • Physical distancing
  • Washing hands
  • Cleaning facilities and improving ventilation
  • Contact tracing, isolation and quarantine

Vaccines and testing are not among the "key" strategies the agency lays out, calling them "additional layers" of Covid-19 prevention.

But the new recommendations come amid a national debate about when and how to reopen schools, even as fear of spreading coronavirus continues and a push to prioritize teachers for vaccinations grows.

"I want to be clear, with this operational strategy, CDC is not mandating that schools reopen. These recommendations simply provide schools a long-needed roadmap for how to do so safely under different levels of disease in the community," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a news briefing on Friday.

"We also know that some schools are already providing in-person instruction and we want them to be able to continue to do this, but we know that some are not following the recommended mitigation strategies we know to work," Walensky said.

"For these schools, we are not mandating that they close; rather, we are providing these recommendations and highlighting the science behind them to help schools create an environment that is safe for schools, students, teachers and staff," she continued.

18 min ago

The town hall kicks off with a question about Covid-19. Here's a look at the latest US figures.

From CNN's Amanda Watts, Christina Maxouris, Eric Levenson and Naomi Thomas

Source: CNN
The coronavirus pandemic is one of the biggest challenges of the Biden administration as the nation aims to quickly vaccinate the population.

While new cases across the country have decreased, experts worry that if Americans let their guards down — especially now with variants circulating — there could be another surge coming.

Here's a look at the latest coronavirus figures and trends in the US:

  • Deaths: More than 487,000 Americans have died from Covid-19. The nation reported at least 989 deaths on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. This is the lowest single day of deaths since mid to late November.  
  • Cases: The United States continues to lead the world in global cases, with more than 27 million infections. On Monday, the US reported more than 53,800 new Covid-19 infections: its lowest daily case count since October and a vastly different number from those plaguing the country just last month, when infections were topping 200,000 a day.
  • Hospitalizations: There were 65,455 current hospitalizations reported on Monday, according to The Covid Tracking Project data. Yesterday's hospitalizations are less than half of the hospitalizations the US saw at its peak of 132,474, which was reported on Jan. 6. This is the lowest this number has been since Nov. 10, according to CTP data.  
  • Vaccine distribution: More than 55 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the United States, according to data published Tuesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's about 72% of all the doses that have been distributed. Nearly 39.7 million people have now received at least one dose of the vaccine and about 15 million people have been fully vaccinated, CDC data shows (Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been given on the day reported). Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said he thinks the process of widespread vaccinations will likely start in the spring and large portions of the public will be able to be vaccinated by the end of the summer.
26 min ago

Biden's first town hall since being sworn in as President has begun

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

Source: CNN
CNN's live town hall with President Biden has begun. During tonight's event, Biden is expected to bring the case for his massive coronavirus relief plan to the country.

Biden's first work trip outside Washington since taking office signals his intent on making a public sales pitch for his agenda after spending nearly a month in the shadow of the impeachment proceedings, which ended in acquittal on Saturday.

Aides say the President, known for his outgoing style with voters, has been eager to escape the White House. White House aides insist his $1.9 trillion proposal is popular with a wide swath of Americans, including Republicans, even though Biden has not secured support from any GOP senators for the plan.

By taking his pitch on the road, and fielding questions from Americans, they hope to highlight the relief the plan would bring nearly a year into the pandemic.

39 min ago

Biden's live CNN town hall starts soon. Here are key things to know about the event. 

 From CNN's Kate Sullivan and Mark Preston

Taylor Glascock for CNN
President Biden will answer questions soon at a CNN town hall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The event marks Biden's first official trip since being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

The President is expected to field questions on a number of issues as his administration, lawmakers and business leaders debate how to defeat the coronavirus, while trying to bring a sense of normalcy back to people's lives.

Here's what you need to know about Biden's town hall:

  • What time is the town hall? 9 p.m. ET.
  • Who is moderating? CNN's Anderson Cooper will moderate.
  • Where is the town hall taking place? The Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
  • Will there be a live audience? There will be an invitation-only, socially distanced audience at the town hall and CNN will follow Wisconsin's guidance and regulations to ensure a safe event, a CNN spokesperson said.
  • What topics will be discussed? The town hall comes as the Biden administration continues its push to vaccinate every American, contain the coronavirus pandemic, jumpstart a troubled economy and reopen schools. The pandemic will likely be a key topic of the night. With the conclusion of former President Trump's second impeachment trial, the Democratic-controlled Senate can now turn to working on Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package and confirming the rest of Biden's Cabinet nominees. Senators on Saturday voted that Trump was not guilty of inciting the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol, but the verdict still amounted to a bipartisan rebuke of the former president with seven Republicans finding him guilty.