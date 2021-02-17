Follow CNN Politics
CNN town hall with Biden

The coronavirus pandemic

CNN town hall with President Biden

By Melissa Macaya and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 8:56 PM ET, Tue February 16, 2021
7 min ago

Biden's live CNN town hall starts soon. Here are key things to know about the event. 

 From CNN's Kate Sullivan and Mark Preston

Taylor Glascock for CNN
Taylor Glascock for CNN

President Biden will answer questions soon at a CNN town hall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The event marks Biden's first official trip since being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

The President is expected to field questions on a number of issues as his administration, lawmakers and business leaders debate how to defeat the coronavirus, while trying to bring a sense of normalcy back to people's lives.

Here's what you need to know about Biden's town hall:

  • What time is the town hall? 9 p.m. ET.
  • Who is moderating? CNN's Anderson Cooper will moderate.
  • Where is the town hall taking place? The Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
  • Will there be a live audience? There will be an invitation-only, socially distanced audience at the town hall and CNN will follow Wisconsin's guidance and regulations to ensure a safe event, a CNN spokesperson said.
  • What topics will be discussed? The town hall comes as the Biden administration continues its push to vaccinate every American, contain the coronavirus pandemic, jumpstart a troubled economy and reopen schools. The pandemic will likely be a key topic of the night. With the conclusion of former President Trump's second impeachment trial, the Democratic-controlled Senate can now turn to working on Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package and confirming the rest of Biden's Cabinet nominees. Senators on Saturday voted that Trump was not guilty of inciting the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol, but the verdict still amounted to a bipartisan rebuke of the former president with seven Republicans finding him guilty.

20 min ago

Biden has signed more than 50 executive actions so far. Here's what you need to know.

President Biden has signed a flurry of executive orders, actions and memorandums aimed at rapidly addressing the coronavirus pandemic and dismantling many of former President Trump’s policies.

The executive actions Biden took in the first days of his administration included halting funding for the construction of Trump’s border wall, reversing Trump’s travel ban targeting largely Muslim countries, imposing a mask mandate on federal property, ramping up vaccination supplies and requiring international travelers to provide proof of negative Covid-19 tests prior to traveling to the US.

So far, Biden has signed more than 50 executive actions, 19 of which are direct reversals of Trump’s policies. Most of these actions have addressed the novel coronavirus, immigration and equity.

Biden defends the number of executive actions he has issued as necessary to undo what he considers “bad policy” inherited from Trump, especially on immigration.

To date, eight of his 10 actions regarding immigration are reversals of Trump’s policies.

Read about each of Biden’s executive actions below:

From CNN's Christopher Hickey, Curt Merrill, Richard J. Chang, Kate Sullivan, Janie Boschma and Sean O’Key

28 min ago

What the scene is like inside the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee

From CNN's Rebecca Wright and Kate Sullivan

The live CNN town hall with President Biden starts at 9 p.m. ET, and the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is already being set up for the event.

There will be an invitation-only, socially distanced audience at the town hall and CNN will follow Wisconsin's guidance and regulations to ensure a safe event, a CNN spokesperson said. The event will be moderated by CNN's Anderson Cooper.

Here's a look inside the theater:

A crew member wipes down the floor before CNN's town hall with President Joe Biden at the Pabst Theater.
A crew member wipes down the floor before CNN's town hall with President Joe Biden at the Pabst Theater. Taylor Glascock for CNN

Masked audience members speak to each other at the Pabst Theater.
Masked audience members speak to each other at the Pabst Theater. Taylor Glascock for CNN

CNN's Anderson Cooper works with show producers before the town hall with President Joe Biden.
CNN's Anderson Cooper works with show producers before the town hall with President Joe Biden. Taylor Glascock for CNN

A cameraman sets up his shot before the town hall.
A cameraman sets up his shot before the town hall. Taylor Glascock for CNN

27 min ago

This is Biden's main focus tonight, according to the White House

From CNN's Jasmine Wright

Taylor Glascock for CNN
Taylor Glascock for CNN

The focus of President Biden’s trip to Milwaukee tonight will be to make sure he is “engaging directly with the people who are impacted by the pandemic," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Tonight's CNN town hall will be moderated by Anderson Cooper. It is Biden's first town hall since taking office.

Psaki refuted a question from reporters that Biden taking his message directly to the American people outside Washington is an admission that he won’t be getting the support of Republicans in DC for his emergency Covid-19 relief bill.

“He certainly wouldn't agree with that,” Psaki said. “The President has not shifted gears, he has been focused every single day, even as others have not — which is understandable — on engaging with partners, stakeholders, people who agree with him, people who don't agree with him, on getting this package through.”

Psaki said this is an opportunity to speak to people in Wisconsin who both agree and don’t with the President, but again recited their own belief that the plan remains popular across the country.

“[That] should be noted by members of Congress as they consider whether they're going to vote for it or not.”

Asked if these trips are meant to build pressure on members of Congress, Psaki said no, but again flipped the choice on the GOP citing the popularity numbers of the proposal.

“No, his objective is really to make sure he is engaging directly with the people who are impacted by the pandemic or impacted by the economic downturn,” she said. “Obviously Republicans in Congress will have to make their own choice about whether they support the final package, it's still working its way through Congress, but the vast majority of the public supports it, including the vast majority of most members constituents so it's really a question for them.”
59 min ago

Biden sees tonight's town hall as an opportunity to pitch his relief package, but also listen to Americans

From CNN's Jeremy Diamond

Taylor Glascock for CNN
Taylor Glascock for CNN

As he headed to Wisconsin today, President Biden took his pitch about the urgency of his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package outside of Washington for the first time, and he's using the CNN town hall as an opportunity to drum up public support for the legislation worming its way through Congress.

But a senior White House official says Biden sees the town hall as an opportunity to not only pitch his relief package, but also to have a conversation with everyday Americans and hear about the challenges they are facing during these twin health and economic crises.

"He's excited to be going out there to meet with the American people to have a conversation directly with them" and to "listen and hear the challenges" they are going through, this official said.

The famously gregarious politician has been itching to get out of Washington and interact with the public, interactions that have been limited amid the ongoing pandemic. And a senior official said today's trip will likely be the first of several as Biden continues to drum up support for the relief package.

"I think that's what he's most excited about doing this week," the official said. "This is something that he wants to do and something that he's excited about doing."

46 min ago

The pandemic is one of Biden's top priorities. Here's where his Covid-19 relief plan stands in Congress.

From CNN's Lauren Fox

Unemployment benefits will begin to lapse for millions of American in less than a month, putting the pressure squarely on Congress — and Democratic leaders — to usher through a $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill.

The next four weeks will test Democratic unity and require the party's progressives and moderates to put aside clear philosophical differences over the scope of what is needed for the recovery right now. It will also cement a reality for President Biden: his first major push in Congress isn't going to be a bipartisan one. Instead, a process is fully underway that will allow Democrats to pass this bill through the Senate with just 51 votes.

Bottom line: Congress is out this week, but the quiet work of pulling together the Democrats' opening offer at Covid relief continues this week with the House on track to pass their portion of the $1.9 trillion proposal as soon as next week.

In the next few days, the House Budget Committee will put together the final bill based off of the section by sections that committees passed last week. This will ensure Democrats are in a place to be able to get the caucus on board and pass the bill as soon as next week.

The immediate obstacles: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has a five-vote margin on this bill. This isn't spring 2020, when the economy was cratering and the uncertainty of the virus was so paralyzing for the country that lawmakers came together in a matter of weeks to pass the largest stimulus bill in history with unity.

The scrutiny on this package — even by some Democrats — is more intense. That doesn't mean that a few Republicans won't cross the aisle and vote for it, giving Pelosi perhaps more room to move the legislation on the floor, but watch members comments over the next several days while they are home on recess to get a clue for how much a lift this is going to be for the House speaker.

The Senate problem: In the last several weeks, House Democrats haven't been working in a vacuum as they transformed Biden's proposal into legislative text. Senate Democratic aides from the Finance Committee have been consulting with House Ways and Means panel. The Senate's HELP Committee has been working closely with the House Education and Labor panel. Aides have been in close contact and Democratic senators have made it clear — both through private nudging and public comments — what they need in the House bill to make it workable on their side.

Still, House and Senate Democrats aren't in complete unity right now. The expectation is that changes to the House bill will happen in the Senate, but not in a formal committee mark up like last week in the House. Instead, the current plan for Democrats is to bring their bill — with some potential changes that have been ironed out privately — directly to the Senate floor. That could happen as the week of March 2. But, Democrats in the Senate will have two weeks to pass their bill before unemployment benefits lapse. And, if they pass a different bill than the House, the House will have to pass it again before March 14.

Read more about the House Democrats' relief plan here.

59 min ago

Biden will answer questions from a live audience tonight

From CNN's Mark Preston

Taylor Glascock for CNN
Taylor Glascock for CNN

Less than one month after taking office, President Joe Biden will participate in a CNN town hall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, answering questions from Americans as the nation struggles to contain the coronavirus pandemic and jumpstart a troubled economy.

The "CNN Presidential Town Hall with Joe Biden" will air live from the Pabst Theater at 9 p.m. ET.

The event will mark Biden's first official trip since being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper will moderate the town hall. A CNN spokesperson said an invitation-only, socially distanced audience will be present and will follow Wisconsin's guidance and regulations to ensure a safe event.

The President is expected to field questions on a number of issues as his administration, lawmakers and business leaders debate how to defeat the coronavirus, while trying to bring a sense of normalcy back to people's lives.