President Biden will answer questions soon at a CNN town hall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
The event marks Biden's first official trip since being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.
The President is expected to field questions on a number of issues as his administration, lawmakers and business leaders debate how to defeat the coronavirus, while trying to bring a sense of normalcy back to people's lives.
Here's what you need to know about Biden's town hall:
- What time is the town hall? 9 p.m. ET.
- Who is moderating? CNN's Anderson Cooper will moderate.
- Where is the town hall taking place? The Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
- Will there be a live audience? There will be an invitation-only, socially distanced audience at the town hall and CNN will follow Wisconsin's guidance and regulations to ensure a safe event, a CNN spokesperson said.
- What topics will be discussed? The town hall comes as the Biden administration continues its push to vaccinate every American, contain the coronavirus pandemic, jumpstart a troubled economy and reopen schools. The pandemic will likely be a key topic of the night. With the conclusion of former President Trump's second impeachment trial, the Democratic-controlled Senate can now turn to working on Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package and confirming the rest of Biden's Cabinet nominees. Senators on Saturday voted that Trump was not guilty of inciting the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol, but the verdict still amounted to a bipartisan rebuke of the former president with seven Republicans finding him guilty.