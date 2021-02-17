Biden says he's spoken with all of his predecessors "with one exception"

President Biden said he has spoken to all former presidents, except for one.

Biden said he has also called former presidents, but wouldn't say who.

"They're private conversations," he told CNN's Anderson Cooper during tonight's town hall. "But, by the way, all of them, with one exception, picked up the phone and called me as well."

Biden went on to add that he's honored to be president, saying, "And I literally pray that I have the capacity to do for the country what you all deserve need be done."

He reflected on the power of presidency by mentioning his experience working as vice president under former President Barack Obama.

"But one thing I learn after eight years with Barack is no matter how consequential the decision, I got to be the last person in the room with him literally on every decision. I can make a recommendation, but I walked out of the room and it was all him, man. Nobody else. Buck stops there. And that's where you pray for making sure you're looking at the impact on the country and a little bit of good luck at the judgment you're making," he said.

Watch the moment: