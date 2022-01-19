Biden admits the US should have done more Covid-19 testing earlier, "but we're doing more now"

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Biden discussed the challenges his administration and the country has faced because of the coronavirus pandemic during his first year in office in remarks from the White House.

"I know there's a lot of frustration and fatigue in this country. And we know why, Covid-19. Omicron has now been challenging us in a way that it's the new enemy," Biden said.

"But while it's caused for concern, it's not cause for panic. We've been doing everything we can, learning and adapting as fast as we can and preparing for future beyond the pandemic," he said.

Biden also highlighted how the country is now better positioned to tackle the pandemic, citing vaccination efforts, testing tools and new medications now available.

"We're in a very different place now, though. We have the tools. Vaccines. boosters, masks, tests, pills to save lives and keep businesses and schools open. Seventy-five percent of adults are fully vaccinated. We've gone from 90 million adults with no shots in arms last summer and down to 35 million with no shots as of today. And we're adding about 9 million more vaccinations each week. We're going to stick with our vaccination efforts because vaccinations work. So get vaccinated, please. And get your booster," the President said.