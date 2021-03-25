Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

President Biden has been spent days getting ready to face the White House press corps, according to multiple people, who all conclude he recognizes the bright spotlight it will garner.

Biden has talked his strategy through with several members of his inner circle and even held an informal practice session earlier this week.

The event will be Biden's most extended period of questioning since becoming President. For all his years in Washington, it's a moment he hasn't quite experienced for himself before; senators and vice presidents rarely hold their own solo televised news conferences.

He's taking the step later in his presidency than his recent predecessors, who all convened formal news conferences within their first 40 days in office. The White House officially put Thursday's event on the calendar in the middle of last week, giving reporters — and themselves — ample time to prepare.

For most of Biden's formal events at the White House, he has spoken directly into a camera mounted with a teleprompter and read from a prepared speech. His encounters with reporters have been more ad-hoc, responding with one or two sentences when lobbed a question at the end of an event or on his way to his helicopter.

A news conference, however, is a different prospect. While Biden is expected to open with prepared remarks, the question-and-answer session won't be scripted.

To help punctuate the event with agenda-driven news, Biden plans to announce a new vaccination target after reaching his initial 100 million shots goal well ahead of schedule. That fits within his desired messaging about the pandemic response.

But the remainder of the event will be dictated by reporters' questions that are certain to veer from the White House's preferred topic of confronting the pandemic.

To prepare for the event, aides have written sets of talking points for potential questions on a wide array of topics. White House officials expect a number of questions to arise on immigration, but have also been preparing for a number of other topics, from the state of bipartisanship to the future of the Senate filibuster to a decision on withdrawing troops from Afghanistan.

As he has before other major public appearances, Biden has taken home briefing books containing policy positions and framing for potential answers. Biden's three-ring binders are typically organized by topic, with tabs separating the sections and the contents typed out in 14-point font. He has read them in the evenings and returned the next day with feedback for his team.