By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha, Melissa Mahtani and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 12:42 PM ET, Thu March 25, 2021
8 min ago

The rising number of unaccompanied minors at the border is expected to be a key topic today 

From CNN's Kate Sullivan and Maegan Vazquez

Adrees Latif/Reuters
President Biden's administration has faced scrutiny over the growing number of unaccompanied minors crossing the US-Mexico border and the limited press access to border facilities. 

The administration is scrambling to find adequate housing for the rising number of unaccompanied minors arriving at the US-Mexico border.

Biden has said that he will travel to the border at some point, and senior administration officials and lawmakers have already made the trip down to see facilities housing the migrants.

A group of White House officials and members of Congress toured a Texas facility on Wednesday holding unaccompanied migrant children and for the first time under the Biden administration a news camera was allowed inside.

There are more than 16,000 unaccompanied children in US custody, including around 4,800 in US Customs and Border Protection custody and 11,300 in Department of Health and Human Services custody.

As of Sunday, more than 800 unaccompanied migrant children had been in Border Patrol custody for more than 10 days, according to documents reviewed by CNN.

Federal law requires unaccompanied children to be turned over within 72 hours to HHS, which oversees a shelter network designed to house minors, but amid constraints related to the pandemic, children are staying in custody for longer than the 72-hour limit.

9 min ago

Biden has been given talking points to prepare for today's news conference

From CNN's Kevin Liptak and Kaitlan Collins

Like his predecessors, President Biden has been provided succinct talking points to prepare for today's event. They attempt to boil down complex issues in ways that would be easily communicated to a general audience.

That has not always been Biden's strong suit. He sometimes meanders into the inner complexities of matters or uses confusing turns of phrase to describe a thought or idea. Since his presidential campaign last year, he has noticeably worked to curtail those kind of tangents, telling audiences that he doesn't want to bore them.

"It's gonna be, like, Sanskrit to people listening here," he said when answering a question about last year's delayed transition during an interview with ABC News last week.

"I'm going to get into trouble," he said during a CNN town hall in February. "I'm supposed to only talk two minutes in an answer."

Indeed, keeping Biden succinct has been a perennial challenge of the people who work for him, and a news conference provides precisely the venue where brevity is viewed as an advantage – but where lengthy answers have befallen his predecessors.

In his recent memoir, former President Barack Obama said he "enjoyed the unscripted nature of live press conferences" but admitted to sometimes droning on about policy matters.

"I succumbed to an old pattern, giving exhaustive explanations of each facet of the issue under debate," he wrote of a health care news conference in 2009 that became overshadowed by an answer he delivered about the arrest of Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates at his home in Massachusetts.

For all presidents, news conferences present the unique challenge of facing questions that have little to do with that day's preferred topic. Biden has taken extra pains to remain strictly on message during his first two months in office, rarely veering away from taking about his efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

17 min ago

How Biden is preparing to face White House reporters today

From CNN's Kevin Liptak and Kaitlan Collins

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
President Biden has been spent days getting ready to face the White House press corps, according to multiple people, who all conclude he recognizes the bright spotlight it will garner.

Biden has talked his strategy through with several members of his inner circle and even held an informal practice session earlier this week.

The event will be Biden's most extended period of questioning since becoming President. For all his years in Washington, it's a moment he hasn't quite experienced for himself before; senators and vice presidents rarely hold their own solo televised news conferences.

He's taking the step later in his presidency than his recent predecessors, who all convened formal news conferences within their first 40 days in office. The White House officially put Thursday's event on the calendar in the middle of last week, giving reporters — and themselves — ample time to prepare.

For most of Biden's formal events at the White House, he has spoken directly into a camera mounted with a teleprompter and read from a prepared speech. His encounters with reporters have been more ad-hoc, responding with one or two sentences when lobbed a question at the end of an event or on his way to his helicopter.

A news conference, however, is a different prospect. While Biden is expected to open with prepared remarks, the question-and-answer session won't be scripted.

To help punctuate the event with agenda-driven news, Biden plans to announce a new vaccination target after reaching his initial 100 million shots goal well ahead of schedule. That fits within his desired messaging about the pandemic response.

But the remainder of the event will be dictated by reporters' questions that are certain to veer from the White House's preferred topic of confronting the pandemic.

To prepare for the event, aides have written sets of talking points for potential questions on a wide array of topics. White House officials expect a number of questions to arise on immigration, but have also been preparing for a number of other topics, from the state of bipartisanship to the future of the Senate filibuster to a decision on withdrawing troops from Afghanistan.

As he has before other major public appearances, Biden has taken home briefing books containing policy positions and framing for potential answers. Biden's three-ring binders are typically organized by topic, with tabs separating the sections and the contents typed out in 14-point font. He has read them in the evenings and returned the next day with feedback for his team.

34 min ago

Biden will announce new vaccination goal at today's news conference

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

Alex Wong/Getty Images
President Biden will announce a new coronavirus vaccine goal of 200 million shots in arms in his first 100 days in office at his 1:15 p.m. ET news conference today, a White House official tells CNN. 

CNN reported yesterday that Biden was expected to announce his new goal at the news conference and that he had strongly hinted he would double his original goal 100 million shots in his first 100 days, which he cleared in 58 days.

The announcement comes after Biden in recent days has consulted with his advisers and health experts on what a new, realistic goal would be. 

The current US seven-day average is about 2.5 million doses per day. That pace would get the country to more than 205 million Covid-19 vaccine doses by day 100 of Biden's presidency.

48 min ago

These are the topics Biden will likely be grilled on today 

From CNN's Kate Sullivan and Kevin Liptak

President Biden will soon hold his first formal news conference since taking office.

Biden is behind his 15 most recent predecessors, who all held a solo news conference within 33 days of taking office, according to a CNN analysis of the past 100 years.

The White House has defended Biden not holding a formal news conference yet and said his focus has been on securing enough Covid-19 vaccines for every American and passing his $1.9 trillion rescue package through Congress.

Biden will likely be grilled about a number of pressing issues today, including:

  • Immigration and the surge of migrant children at the border
  • Executive actions on gun reform in the wake of the latest mass shootings
  • The implementation of his massive Covid-19 relief package
  • Efforts of his administration to vaccinate all Americans and facilitate returning kids to classrooms.
  • Infrastructure and spending
  • Foreign policy

Biden has said that the United States would have enough Covid-19 vaccine doses for every adult American by the end of May, and that he would direct states to allow all adults to be eligible to receive the vaccines by May 1.

The Biden administration has been ramping up the distribution and administration of Covid-19 vaccines across the country, with a focus on reaching communities that are at highest-risk and hardest-hit.

Biden has also promised to try to open schools within his first 100 days of office. Because of the pandemic, many kids have been out of school since the pandemic hit the US and the issue has become a national flashpoint.

Meanwhile on the border surge, vice president Kamala Harris said Wednesday that she and Biden would go down to the US-Mexico border at some point as the Biden administration grapples to accommodate unaccompanied minors crossing into the US.  