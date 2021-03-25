Gun reform is expected to be another area of focus in today's news conference. White House officials on Tuesday said President Biden was prepared to use executive action to advance stricter gun rules as pressure mounts on his administration to act following the latest mass shootings.
The mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, this week killed 10 people. Less than a week prior, the shootings in Atlanta left eight people dead, including six women of Asian descent.
Vice President Kamala Harris yesterday downplayed the prospect of taking executive action, suggesting it was up to Congress.
“We should first expect the US Congress to act,” Harris told CBS This Morning. "I don't think the President is excluding (executive action), but again, I want to be clear, that if we really want something that is going to be lasting, we need to pass legislation."
Inside the White House, efforts to devise executive actions are being led by Susan Rice, who heads the White House Domestic Policy Council, and Cedric Richmond, director of the Office of Public Engagement. CNN reported on Tuesday they had met with gun control advocacy groups over the first months of the administration to garner ideas and input on the best path forward.
So far, a few pieces of potential action have emerged:
- Requiring background checks on “ghost guns,” which are handmade or self-assembled firearms that don’t have serial numbers. The action would officially classify them as firearms, therefore requiring a background check.
- Strengthening the federal background check system to alert law enforcement agencies when someone fails a check. Advocates for this step say it could potentially flag troubled or criminal individuals who are trying to access weapons.
- Fulfilling a campaign pledge to send $900 million for community programs meant to combat violence.
- Providing a better and more expansive definition of what "in the business" of selling guns means, which is the current statutory definition of who requires a license and must conduct background checks. Former President Obama also worked through the "in the business" phrasing to try and expand background checks.
- Biden has also said he’ll task the attorney general with better enforcement of existing gun laws.