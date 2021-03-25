Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

South braces for tornadoes

live news

Live

Biden's first news conference

live news

Live

The coronavirus pandemic

Live Updates

Biden holds first presidential news conference

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha, Melissa Mahtani and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 2:31 PM ET, Thu March 25, 2021
17 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
29 min ago

Biden: The filibuster is being abused in a "gigantic way"

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

President Biden expressed support for filibuster reform, suggesting he was willing to bend or even abolish the arcane Senate rule on certain issues, in order to accomplish his agenda.

Responding to a reporter's question, Biden first said he believed senators ought to have to hold the floor in order to delay action in the Senate.

"It used to be you had to stand there and talk and talk and talk and talk and talk until you collapsed. And guess what? People got tired of talking and tired of collapsing," he said. "...I strongly support moving in that direction."

The filibuster is being "abused in a gigantic way," he added.

But Biden also suggested that he was willing to consider doing away with the rule, at least on some issues, if Republicans' recalcitrance continued. 

"We're going to get a lot done," he said. "If we have to, if there's complete lockdown and chaos as a consequence of the filibuster, then we'll have to go beyond what I'm talking about."

Why is he talking about the filibuster? Some Democrats in Congress want to change Senate rules so they can use their slim majority to pass things unlikely to garner Republican support, such as a voting rights bill or the massive infrastructure package that Biden is expected to introduce.

Right now they need to garner 60 votes to overcome Republican objection — or, filibuster — a tally that requires several Republicans to join Democrats.

You can read more on the filibuster here.

27 min ago

Biden says it will be "hard" to meet the May 1 deadline for withdrawing troops from Afghanistan

President Biden said it would be difficult to meet the May 1 deadline that the Trump administration had negotiated with the Taliban to withdraw all US forces from Afghanistan.

"It's going to be hard to meet the May 1 deadline. Just in terms of tactical reasons, hard to get those troops out," Biden said at a news conference today.

Biden said the US is in consultation with our allies on how to proceed.

Last week, a defense official told CNN that the Biden administration was considering a six-month extension for American troops in Afghanistan. At that time, no final decision had been made, the official emphasized. 

Remember: Biden has some domestic political cover — some members in Congress are worried about a full drawdown. And the President has been sharply critical of the details that Trump administration negotiated.

30 min ago

Biden says surge in migrants at southern border happens every year

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Biden claimed the current surge in migrants at the US southern border is not unprecedented.

"Truth of the matter is nothing has changed. ... As many people came, 28% increase in the children in the border in my administration, 31% in the last year in 2019 before the pandemic in the Trump administration. It happens every single solitary year," Biden said in response to a question asked by PBS’ Yamiche Alcindor.

He pushed back against claims that migrants are trying to get into the US because he's a "decent man, or however it's phrased" and that his administration is more lax than the Trump administration in terms of immigration.

"By the way, does anybody suggest that there was a 31% increase under Trump because he was a nice guy? And he was doing good things at the border? That's not the reason they're coming. The reason they're coming is that it's the time they can travel with the least likelihood of dying on the way because of the heat in the desert, number one. Number two, they're coming because of the circumstances in [their] country," Biden said.

"I'd like to think it's because I'm a nice guy, but it's not; it's because of what's happened every year," he added.

Biden said he wants to rebuild the immigration system, adding that the US is sending back the "vast majority" of families showing up at the border.

"Those coming across the border who are unaccompanied children, we're moving rapidly to try to put in place what was dismantled," he said.

Read more: US border officials are detaining on average more than 600 unaccompanied migrant children who cross the border each day, a Department of Homeland Security official familiar with the data told CNN.

The daily average as of Tuesday far surpasses the height of the 2019 surge of migrant families, when Border Patrol apprehended around 370 unaccompanied children a day on average, according to agency data.

43 min ago

What you need to know about the Democrats' efforts to end the filibuster in the US Senate

From CNN's Kate Sullivan and Zachary B. Wolf

President Biden was just asked about his stance on the filibuster.

Some Democrats in Congress want to change Senate rules so they can use their slim majority to pass things unlikely to garner Republican support, such as a voting rights bill or the massive infrastructure package that Biden is expected to introduce.

Right now they need to garner 60 votes to overcome Republican objection — or, filibuster — a tally that requires several Republicans to join Democrats.

Biden's legislative agenda will be greatly affected by whether the filibuster stays or goes.

The President has said he supports changing the Senate's filibuster rule by bringing back the talking filibuster, requiring a senator who wants to block legislation to hold the floor without taking a break.

The Covid-19 relief package was able to pass through Congress because of a special budget process called reconciliation, which Democrats used to advance the legislation in the chamber with only a simple majority and no Republican support.

But those rules can't apply to things such as gun control or voting rights because they aren't budget related.

45 min ago

Biden says US is "really close" to reopening majority of K-8 schools

From CNN's Betsy Klein 

In addition to setting a new goal of 200 million Covid-19 vaccinations in his first 100 days, President Biden outlined other indicators of progress on his 65th day in office. 

On school reopening, Biden cited a report out this week from the Department of Education that shows nearly half of K-8 schools are open – a step toward his goal of getting a majority of K-8 schools fully open in the first 100 days. 

“Not yet a majority, but we’re really close, and I believe in the 35 days left to go we’ll meet that goal as well,” he said. 

He also noted that more than 100 million $1,400 economic impact payments have landed in Americans’ bank accounts as a result of the $1.9 trillion Covid relief package. 

“Real money, in people’s pockets — bringing relief instantly almost, and millions more will be getting their money very soon,” he said. 

Approximately 127 million stimulus payments worth around $325 billion have been sent to Americans under the American Rescue Plan, the Biden administration announced Wednesday.

Biden also cited “new sighs of hope” for the economy, noting that “a majority of economic forecasters have significantly increased their projection on the economic growth that’s going to take place this year” to over 6% GDP growth. He also pointed to Thursday’s unemployment numbers. Claims fell by nearly 100,000, Biden said, “the first time in a year the number has fallen below the pre-pandemic high.” 

39 min ago

Biden: I was elected to solve problems, not divide

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

President Joe Biden today expressed hope that he will be able make progress on thorny issues, such as the climate crisis, gun reform and immigration, despite opposition from Republicans, saying he'd been elected by the American people to find solutions. 

"We are going to move on these [issues] one at a time and try to do as many simultaneously as we can," he said, speaking to a reporter who expressed skepticism that he would be able to make progress, given the partisan climate in Washington DC. 

Replying to that question, Biden did not provide further signals on how he views the filibuster rules in the Senate, one powerful tool Republicans are sure to use to stymy his agenda, but he suggested Republicans would help determine the course.

"I think my Republican colleagues are going to have to determine whether or not we want to work together or decide that the way in which they want to proceed is to just decide to divide the country," he said. "I'm not going to do that. I'm just going to move forward and take these things as they come."

"I have been hired to solve problems ... not create divisions," he added.

WATCH:

49 min ago

Biden is talking about the US-Mexico border crisis. Here's what you need to know about the situation.

From CNN's Priscilla Alvarez

Evan Vucci/AP
Evan Vucci/AP

President Biden is addressing the surge of migrants on the US-Mexico border and his administration's response.

Biden is not the first US president to face a growing number of migrants at the US-Mexico border — and he won't be the last. Fluctuations in migration flows are common, regardless of which party is in power, as was evident in 2019 during the border crisis under then-President Trump.

It's difficult to compare today's situation with those of recent years because of the drastically different circumstances, in part relating to the pandemic. There are several factors at play — including deteriorating conditions in Latin America, pent-up demand to enter the US and a perceived relaxation of enforcement under Biden — that are driving migrants to the border at what appears to be an accelerated pace.

All of that could set 2021 on track to exceed 2019 in the number of people apprehended at the border. Just over 100,000 people were encountered last month, 24,000 more than in February 2019.

As far as unaccompanied minors, the number of children arrested at the border in March will likely easily surpass the high during May 2019, when around 11,400 unaccompanied children were arrested, according to preliminary government data CNN has reviewed.

The trend is unmistakable. In February, more than 9,200 unaccompanied children were arrested by US Border Patrol on the US-Mexico border, up from 5,694 in January, according to the latest available CBP statistics.

In May 2019, at the height of that crisis, 11,475 unaccompanied kids were arrested by US Border Patrol. In February of that year, 6,817 unaccompanied children had been arrested.

We're still early in the year, which is why the accelerated pace of arrests is so concerning. Seasonal trends tell us numbers go up in the spring and summer.

Read more about the situation here.

48 min ago

Biden: 100 million stimulus payments have "gone into people's bank accounts"

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

During his first news conference since taking office, President Biden noted that his administration has sent out 100 million payments of the $1,400 stimulus checks to people's bank accounts and "millions more will be getting their money very soon."

"As of yesterday more than 100 million payments of $1,400 have gone into people's bank accounts. That's real money in people's pockets bringing relief instantly, almost. And millions more will be getting their money very soon," Biden said.

The $1,400 stimulus payments were a part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act.

WATCH:

56 min ago

Here's a reminder of what is in Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package

From CNN's Tami Luhby and Katie Lobosco

President Biden touted his $1.9 trillion Covid-19 economic relief package during today's news conference, saying that since the bill was passed by Congress earlier this month, "we're starting to see new signs of hope in our economy."

The relief package has been Biden's first and most pressing legislative priority since taking office in January.

Here's a reminder of what is in the bill:

  • Stimulus checks: The bill provides direct payments worth up to $1,400 per person. Families get an additional $1,400 per child. There are restrictions based on how much you make. You can use this stimulus calculator to find out how much money you can expect to get.
  • Unemployment assistance: The bill calls for a $300 federal boost to weekly jobless payments and extending two key pandemic unemployment benefits programs through Sept. 6.
  • State and local aid: The legislation provides $350 billion to states, local governments, territories and tribes.
  • Nutrition assistance: The package extends the 15% increase in food stamp benefits through September. It also contains $880 million for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, known as WIC. It will allow states to continue the Pandemic-EBT.
  • Housing aid: The bill sends roughly $20 billion to state and local governments to help low-income households cover back rent, rent assistance and utility bills. It authorizes about $10 billion to help struggling homeowners pay their mortgages, utilities and property taxes.
  • Tax credits: The bill expands the child tax credit to $3,600 for each child under 6 and $3,000 for each child under age 18. Currently, families can receive a credit of up to $2,000 per child under age 17.
  • Paid sick and family leave: While the bill does not make this mandatory, it will continue to provide tax credits to employers who voluntarily choose to offer the benefit through Oct. 1.
  • Education and child care: The bill provides $125 billion to public K-12 schools to help students return to the classroom, including for things like ventilation, personal protective equipment for teachers and support staff.
  • Health insurance subsidies: The package will make federal premium subsidies for Affordable Care Act policies more generous and would eliminate the maximum income cap for two years.
  • Small businesses: The bill provides $15 billion to the Emergency Injury Disaster Loan program and another $7 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program. It also provides $25 billion for a new grant program specifically for bars and restaurants.
  • Vaccines: $14 billion will go towards researching, developing, distributing, administering and strengthening confidence in vaccines. It will also put $47.8 billion toward things like testing and contact tracing.
  • Rural hospitals: The bill allocates $8.5 billion to help struggling rural hospitals and health care providers.

Read a more detailed breakdown here.