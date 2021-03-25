Biden: The filibuster is being abused in a "gigantic way"

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

President Biden expressed support for filibuster reform, suggesting he was willing to bend or even abolish the arcane Senate rule on certain issues, in order to accomplish his agenda.

Responding to a reporter's question, Biden first said he believed senators ought to have to hold the floor in order to delay action in the Senate.

"It used to be you had to stand there and talk and talk and talk and talk and talk until you collapsed. And guess what? People got tired of talking and tired of collapsing," he said. "...I strongly support moving in that direction."

The filibuster is being "abused in a gigantic way," he added.

But Biden also suggested that he was willing to consider doing away with the rule, at least on some issues, if Republicans' recalcitrance continued.

"We're going to get a lot done," he said. "If we have to, if there's complete lockdown and chaos as a consequence of the filibuster, then we'll have to go beyond what I'm talking about."

Why is he talking about the filibuster? Some Democrats in Congress want to change Senate rules so they can use their slim majority to pass things unlikely to garner Republican support, such as a voting rights bill or the massive infrastructure package that Biden is expected to introduce.

Right now they need to garner 60 votes to overcome Republican objection — or, filibuster — a tally that requires several Republicans to join Democrats.

