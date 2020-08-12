Live TV
Biden and Harris speech

Live Updates

Election 2020: Biden and Harris to speak together in Delaware

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 2:51 p.m. ET, August 12, 2020
1 min ago

An inside look at Biden's virtual search for his running mate 

From CNN's Dan Merica, Jeff Zeleny and MJ Lee

Biden calls Harris from his Delaware home to inform her that she was his choice for vice president.
Joe Biden started with Kamala Harris, and in the end, came back to her.

Biden interviewed the California senator over video chat as he entered the homestretch of his search. And although the former vice president would ultimately interview 11 prospective running mates in the span of 10 days, Biden ultimately went with the woman who had always made the most sense to him.

CNN spoke to more than a dozen Biden advisers, friends and top Democrats involved in the campaign's search who painted a picture of a deliberative and intense process, one that saw the former vice president actively consider a range of candidates even as many around him believed the position was Harris' to lose from the outset.

The search was complicated by the coronavirus pandemic, with Biden unable to spend considerable time on the campaign trail with any of his prospective running mates. Candidates like Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and others rose to greater prominence over the last several months of protests and pandemic, but Harris always had a key edge: Biden has a familiarity with the California senator that grew during their time in the Democratic primary.

When Biden finally met with Harris virtually, he already felt a "genuine personal connection," a source said.

Some close to the former vice president harbored negative feelings on the way Harris pointedly attacked Biden on issues of race during the first Democratic debate in 2019. Those concerns raised such alarm bells among high-profile Harris supporters that they organized a call with the campaign to defend the California senator.

But multiple people who Biden spoke with during the vetting process said they got a sense the Harris was always a top choice.

"I always felt he would come back to his comfort zone," said a close Biden friend, "which was Kamala Harris."

Read more:

A virtual running mate search: How a personal connection led Joe Biden to pick Kamala Harris
36 min ago

Biden and Harris will formally accept their Democratic nominations next week

 From CNN's Sarah Mucha and Dan Merica

A sign advertises the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. The speaker list for the convention has been scaled back significantly after the coronavirus forced Democratic planners to scrap plans for an in-person event in Milwaukee and shrink most of the live programming to two hours each night from 9 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic party's presumptive nominee, is set to accept the party's nomination and deliver his acceptance speech next Thursday during the Democratic National Convention held in a virtual setting. Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is expected to do the same a night earlier.

The Democratic National Convention Committee on Tuesday announced its speaker line-up for the convention, unveiling a list that includes both Barack and Michelle Obama, Jill Biden and a host of women Biden had considered as his running mate.

The speaker list for the convention has been scaled back significantly after coronavirus forced Democratic planners to scrap plans for an in-person event in Milwaukee and shrink most of the live programming to two hours each night from 9 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET.

Michelle Obama and Jill Biden will headline the first two nights of the convention, and Harris, along with former President Barack Obama, are expected to deliver the keynote Wednesday evening. Biden, introduced by his family, will accept the nomination on Thursday night.

The list of speakers from the four-night event aims to represent the ideological diversity inside the Democratic Party, with representatives from the party's left like Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaking, along with more moderate members of the party like vulnerable Alabama Sen. Doug Jones and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar each getting key speaking slots.

Monday's speaker line-up features the broadest representation of Joe Biden's supporters across the Democratic spectrum, from Sanders, a leader of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party to Klobuchar, his one-time primary opponent. Former Gov. John Kasich, who ran for the Republican nomination for president in 2016, is also slated to speak on the same evening.

Neither Biden nor Harris will travel to Milwaukee, the original convention site, due to safety concerns related to Covid-19. Instead, Biden will accept the nomination from Delaware.

Read more about the DNC line-up here.

52 min ago

Pelosi: Harris is the "best possible person" Biden could have chosen

From CNN's Haley Byrd

Zach Gibson/Getty Images
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised Sen. Kamala Harris on Wednesday as “the best person that Joe Biden could name” for his vice presidential running mate.

“There are many people who would do no harm. There are many people who could be president. But to have those two combined with the person he had the comfort level with to serve,” Pelosi said during an interview on MSNBC. “Let’s recognize her not only as the first woman of color to be vice president, but also the best possible person he could have chosen to proceed into this election and of course to win and to serve the American people.”
1 hr 14 min ago

Kamala Harris "knows what it is to be different," Rep. Clyburn says

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn, the highest-ranking African American in Congress, whose endorsement of Joe Biden helped propel the former vice president to victory in the South Carolina primary, said Sen. Kamala Harris as Biden’s running mate pick means a “great deal” to him.

“He really, as Barack Obama said, he nailed this,” Clyburn said in an interview on CNN. 

Clyburn said that Harris, the first Black and South Asian women chosen for national office by a major political party, exemplifies how people from diverse backgrounds can add insight and perspective to lawmaking. 

“She knows what it is to be different or to be the other. Bringing that in, with the success that she's had breaking through in areas that no woman had broken into before, I think all of that gives Joe Biden the kind of aura around his campaign that will endear him to the vast majority of American people,” Clyburn said. 

Clyburn also dismissed any concerns about Harris performing poorly among some Black voters in the presidential primaries. 

“People were saying to me that to them, the dream ticket would be Biden and Harris. Biden and Harris. They wanted to see her at the second spot on this ticket, and that's a reason that a lot of people were not supporting her, because they wanted to see Biden as the nominee and wanted to see her where she is today,” Clyburn said. 

Watch:

1 hr 25 min ago

GOP senator on Kamala Harris: "I like her"

From CNN's Manu Raju

Graeme Jennings/Pool/Getty Images
Sen. Roy Blunt, a member of Senate GOP leadership, weighed in on Sen. Kamala Harris, telling a group of reporters on Capitol Hill:

"I don’t vote with her very often, we don’t agree on our votes, but I served with her, I like her. We’re on the Intel Committee together. She has normally stayed very well within the standards of that committee, which in the Senate is the least political of all committees. And she’s smart and she’s tough.”

Asked if it would be a tough ticket to beat, Blunt said: "We'll have to see later what she adds to the ticket."

1 hr 34 min ago

Kaine: Kamala is a "historic" pick for VP

From CNN's Alex Rogers 

Alex Wong/Getty Images
Sen. Tim Kaine, Hillary Clinton’s running mate in the 2016 presidential election, cheered Joe Biden’s pick of Sen. Kamala Harris to be the vice presidential nominee, calling it a “historic” choice.

“Her public service track record is a significant one, worthy of praise,” Kaine said on the Senate floor, ticking off her work as San Francisco district attorney, California's attorney general and senator. He then turned to her personal story, noting that she is the first black woman and first South Asian American woman to be on a major party’s presidential ticket.

“In the year 2020, when we are commemorating the hundredth anniversary of the amendment that guaranteed women the right to vote, I can think of no greater way to celebrate a centennial than for one of our colleagues, who is a woman, to have a chance to break a glass ceiling,” said Kaine. 

The Virginia senator then said that the US is “uniquely bad in electing women to higher office” compared to the rest of the world. 

“So regardless of how it all works out between now in November, and regardless of our own political affiliations, this is a good day, I believe for the country and a good day for the Senate, when one of the 100 is recognized in such a way and introduced to the American public with an opportunity to serve at a significant level,” Kaine added.

1 hr 47 min ago

Harris is now under Secret Service protection — but we're not sure what her code name is

From CNN’s Noah Gray

CNN
A law enforcement source tells CNN that Kamala Harris is now under the protection of the United States Secret Service following Joe Biden's announcement that the senator is his pick for vice president.

Her code name was not immediately known as the source said it likely had not been selected yet.

CNN saw Harris pull out of her Washington, DC, apartment in her new motorcade Wednesday morning on her way to join Joe Biden in Delaware.

2 hr 6 min ago

Harris and Pence will face off in October debate

From CNN's Kate Sullivan

Getty Images
Kamala Harris being named Joe Biden's vice presidential pick sets a match-up between the California senator and Vice President Mike Pence on the debate stage in October.

The vice presidential debate is scheduled for Oct. 7, and will be hosted at The University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

Vice presidential debates rarely change the course of presidential elections but could showcase the strengths and vulnerabilities of each ticket weeks before the November election.

Before Harris ended her own presidential bid in December, the senator participated in five Democratic primary debates. A former prosecutor, Harris showed the ability to command a debate stage and deliver attacks using her courtroom-sharpened skills. Her campaign's argument at the time was that out of the numerous Democratic candidates Harris was in the best position to "prosecute the case" against President Trump.

Harris generated one of the most electric moments of the race at the first debate in June when she took aim at Biden. She confronted Biden over his 1970s-era opposition to the federal government's role in using school busing to integrate schools while highlighting her personal story as young child who benefited from early busing in Berkeley, California.

Biden appeared unprepared for the line of attack and bristled as Harris repeatedly pressed him on his decades-old position.

For his part, Pence has participated in one national debate. In October 2016, Pence debated then-Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine, a senator from Virginia, at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia.

Pence, who was the governor of Indiana at the time, delivered a steady performance and focused his attacks on 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. Pence, who was calm and refused to be baited, largely ignored Kaine's attacks on then-Republican nominee Donald Trump. He instead sought to lampoon Clinton over vulnerabilities like her private email server and record as secretary of state.

2 hr 8 min ago

This is former VP candidate Tim Kaine's advice to Harris 

From CNN's Kristin Wilson 

The 2016 Democratic vice presidential candidate, Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, offered some advice to his Senate colleague – and now 2020 Democratic VP candidate, Kamala Harris.

“I think they should really focus on doing a healthy number of events together, because there's a tendency – like, you want to do as many events as you can, so 'you do your events, I'll do mine, and then we can do more.' But I think, I think the public likes to see the working relationship, what's the working relationship going to be like.”

He said the events he did with Hillary Clinton during their 2016 run “were more fun. I think they were more fun for me, they were more fun for her. And I think it's a good thing to do.”

Kaine also said he thinks Harris will hold up just fine in the upcoming vice presidential debate against Mike Pence set for October: “She's, she's very, very good. I mean, obviously, her judiciary, intel performance has always demonstrated that she knows how to debate and deal with a witness so she'll be fine. Yeah.”