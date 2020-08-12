Biden calls Harris from his Delaware home to inform her that she was his choice for vice president. Adam Schultz/Biden for President

Joe Biden started with Kamala Harris, and in the end, came back to her.

Biden interviewed the California senator over video chat as he entered the homestretch of his search. And although the former vice president would ultimately interview 11 prospective running mates in the span of 10 days, Biden ultimately went with the woman who had always made the most sense to him.

CNN spoke to more than a dozen Biden advisers, friends and top Democrats involved in the campaign's search who painted a picture of a deliberative and intense process, one that saw the former vice president actively consider a range of candidates even as many around him believed the position was Harris' to lose from the outset.

The search was complicated by the coronavirus pandemic, with Biden unable to spend considerable time on the campaign trail with any of his prospective running mates. Candidates like Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and others rose to greater prominence over the last several months of protests and pandemic, but Harris always had a key edge: Biden has a familiarity with the California senator that grew during their time in the Democratic primary.

When Biden finally met with Harris virtually, he already felt a "genuine personal connection," a source said.

Some close to the former vice president harbored negative feelings on the way Harris pointedly attacked Biden on issues of race during the first Democratic debate in 2019. Those concerns raised such alarm bells among high-profile Harris supporters that they organized a call with the campaign to defend the California senator.

But multiple people who Biden spoke with during the vetting process said they got a sense the Harris was always a top choice.

"I always felt he would come back to his comfort zone," said a close Biden friend, "which was Kamala Harris."

