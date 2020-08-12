Jill Biden, Joe Biden's wife, and Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris' husband, will both attend today’s campaign event in Wilmington, according to Jill Biden spokesperson Michael LaRosa.
Jill Biden welcomed Emhoff to the team yesterday with this tweet:
Emhoff responded that he is "ready to work!"
About Emhoff: Emhoff had been a quietly supportive presence during Harris' own 2020 run. He was often spotted backstage or at the edge of Harris' crowds at both her campaign events and book tour events last year, although he once rushed onstage to grab an animal rights protester who leapt on stage to confront Harris.
The Brooklyn native — who moved to Southern California in his teens and attended the USC Gould School of Law — launched his own firm in 2000 before Venable acquired it in 2006. At DLA Piper, Emhoff has continued to focus on business, entertainment and intellectual property law in both California and Washington, DC.
The couple was set up on a blind date in 2013 when Harris was California's attorney general by her best friend, Chrisette Hudlin.