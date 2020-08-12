The 2016 Democratic vice presidential candidate, Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, offered some advice to his Senate colleague – and now 2020 Democratic VP candidate, Kamala Harris.
“I think they should really focus on doing a healthy number of events together, because there's a tendency – like, you want to do as many events as you can, so 'you do your events, I'll do mine, and then we can do more.' But I think, I think the public likes to see the working relationship, what's the working relationship going to be like.”
He said the events he did with Hillary Clinton during their 2016 run “were more fun. I think they were more fun for me, they were more fun for her. And I think it's a good thing to do.”
Kaine also said he thinks Harris will hold up just fine in the upcoming vice presidential debate against Mike Pence set for October: “She's, she's very, very good. I mean, obviously, her judiciary, intel performance has always demonstrated that she knows how to debate and deal with a witness so she'll be fine. Yeah.”