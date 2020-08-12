Live TV
Election 2020: Biden and Harris to speak together in Delaware

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 12:44 p.m. ET, August 12, 2020
1 min ago

This is former VP candidate Tim Kaine's advice to Harris 

From CNN's Kristin Wilson 

The 2016 Democratic vice presidential candidate, Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, offered some advice to his Senate colleague – and now 2020 Democratic VP candidate, Kamala Harris.

“I think they should really focus on doing a healthy number of events together, because there's a tendency – like, you want to do as many events as you can, so 'you do your events, I'll do mine, and then we can do more.' But I think, I think the public likes to see the working relationship, what's the working relationship going to be like.”

He said the events he did with Hillary Clinton during their 2016 run “were more fun. I think they were more fun for me, they were more fun for her. And I think it's a good thing to do.”

Kaine also said he thinks Harris will hold up just fine in the upcoming vice presidential debate against Mike Pence set for October: “She's, she's very, very good. I mean, obviously, her judiciary, intel performance has always demonstrated that she knows how to debate and deal with a witness so she'll be fine. Yeah.”

12 min ago

Biden: I picked Harris because "she's ready to lead on day one"

From CNN’s Sarah Mucha 

Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Joe Biden this morning offered some insight on why he picked Sen. Kamala Harris to be his running mate. 

Biden tweeted that he picked Harris as his running mate because she’s “ready to lead on day one,” an argument he has also often made for himself on the campaign trail. 

“If Kamala Harris and I are elected, we’re going to inherit multiple crises, a nation divided, and a world in disarray. We won’t have a minute to waste. That's exactly why I picked her: She's ready to lead on day one,” Biden wrote in a tweet. 

 

The Biden campaign went on the offensive in their response to President Trump’s Wednesday morning tweet, saying that the “suburban housewife” will vote for him.  

Biden spokesperson Andrew Bates issued a statement hitting Trump on the tweet, saying it proves “that he's dumbfounded after Joe Biden's selection of a strong running mate who he himself said not two weeks ago would be a 'fine choice.'"

Here's the full statement:

"Donald Trump's presidency is melting down after his failed, divisive, erratic leadership has cost over 160,000 American lives, tens of millions of jobs, and left the United States the hardest-hit country in the world by COVID-19,” Bates said in a statement. “As he struggles in vain attempts to tear the American people apart and distract the country from his devastating mismanagement with clumsy, bigoted lies, he's only further discrediting himself — and proving that he's dumbfounded after Joe Biden's selection of a strong running mate who he himself said not two weeks ago would be a 'fine choice.'"

 

20 min ago

Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff will both attend today's campaign event

Jill Biden, Joe Biden's wife, and Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris' husband, will both attend today’s campaign event in Wilmington, according to Jill Biden spokesperson Michael LaRosa.

Jill Biden welcomed Emhoff to the team yesterday with this tweet:

Emhoff responded that he is "ready to work!"

About Emhoff: Emhoff had been a quietly supportive presence during Harris' own 2020 run. He was often spotted backstage or at the edge of Harris' crowds at both her campaign events and book tour events last year, although he once rushed onstage to grab an animal rights protester who leapt on stage to confront Harris.

The Brooklyn native — who moved to Southern California in his teens and attended the USC Gould School of Law — launched his own firm in 2000 before Venable acquired it in 2006. At DLA Piper, Emhoff has continued to focus on business, entertainment and intellectual property law in both California and Washington, DC.

The couple was set up on a blind date in 2013 when Harris was California's attorney general by her best friend, Chrisette Hudlin.

29 min ago

Here's why Biden picked Harris

From CNN's Jeff Zeleny, Dan Merica, Arlette Saenz, Maeve Reston and Eric Bradner

Getty Images

Kamala Harris started out in the vice presidential search process as a favorite because of her experience as a senator, California attorney general and district attorney in San Francisco and her extensive vetting as a presidential candidate.

Ultimately, she was chosen by Joe Biden the "common sense pick" who everybody could agree would "do no harm," a source familiar with the vetting process told CNN.

With her multi-racial background as the child of two immigrants to the United States, her allies believed she could complement Biden as a symbol of a changing America.

She also proved to be a hardworking surrogate for Biden in recent months, taking part in everything from virtual policy events with voters in swing districts to a live DJ dance party fundraiser with Diplo and D-Nice online.

When Trump tweeted about delaying the election in late July, she responded on Twitter by saying he is "terrified" because "he knows he's going to lose to @JoeBiden. It will require every single one of us to make that happen."

Still, some members of Biden's team resisted choosing Harris. A recent Politico story noted that former Sen. Chris Dodd of Connecticut, who was helping vet candidates, was still galled by her attack on Biden during a June 2019 debate in Miami, when she criticized his work with segregationist senators and highlighted his fight against busing to desegregate schools decades ago.

The pushback against Harris apparently became so strong that Biden felt the need to defend her during his July 28 press conference, where an Associated Press photo captured the talking points about her on his notecard that included "do not hold grudges" and "great help to campaign."

Harris also benefited from being a running mate who could match this turbulent moment in American history.

Many of the issues at the center of her life's work -- including criminal justice reform, improving health care for Black Americans and tackling income inequality -- have come to the forefront in the three-pronged crisis America is now facing: the coronavirus pandemic (which has disproportionately affected communities of color), the fight against systemic racism and an economic recession.

Read more here.

37 min ago

Kamala Harris' barrier-breaking path to the VP nomination

From CNN's Gregory Krieg and Jasmine Wright

Mark Makela/Getty Images

Sen. Kamala Harris on Tuesday became the first Black and South Asian American woman chosen for national office by a major political party, when former Vice President Joe Biden named the moderate former prosecutor to be his running mate this fall.

Harris, 55, has spent her career breaking barriers.

In California, she was the first woman — and first Black woman — to serve as the state's top law enforcement official. She is the first Black woman from California to serve in the US Senate, and second from any state, after Illinois' Carol Moseley Braun. Harris is also the first person of Indian descent to appear on a presidential ticket.

And if Biden defeats President Trump in November, Harris would become the first woman in US history to serve as vice president.

Harris follows Democrat Geraldine Ferraro, in 1984, and Republican Sarah Palin, in 2008, as only the third woman to be chosen as the running mate on a presidential ticket. Both of those campaigns lost to icons of the opposing parties — Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama, respectively.

During the Democratic presidential primary, Harris, who would drop out before the first round of voting, often found herself stuck in between the Democratic Party's progressive wing, led by Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and its moderate establishment, headlined by Biden. The left criticized Harris' record on criminal justice, from her election as district attorney in San Francisco to her time as California's attorney general.

Those concerns were amplified after Harris' spectacular entry into the race in January 2019, when her announcement was greeted by an adoring crowd of 20,000 outdoors in Oakland, California. Her campaign would become the most expansively waged by any Black woman in American political history. Decades after Shirley Chisholm ran for president in 1972, Harris amassed more than $35 million dollars over 11 months, despite the challenges that Black women candidates face raising in money.

Read more.

21 min ago

Biden and Harris will appear together for the first time as running mates today

From CNN's Jeff Zeleny, Dan Merica, Arlette Saenz, Maeve Reston and Eric Bradner

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, and his running mate Kamala Harris will deliver remarks this afternoon in Wilmington, Delaware.

After the speech, Biden and Harris are set to appear together at an online fundraiser for "grassroots" small-dollar donors.

Yesterday, Biden announced Harris was his vice presidential pick for the 2020 election ballot, making the California senator the first Black and South Asian American woman to run on a major political party's presidential ticket.

"I've decided that Kamala Harris is the best person to help me take this fight to Trump and Mike Pence and then to lead this nation starting in January 2021," the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee wrote in an email Tuesday.

In selecting Harris, Biden adds to the Democratic ticket a former primary rival who centered her own presidential bid on her readiness to take on Trump and show Americans she would fight for them. She rose to national prominence within the Democratic Party by interrogating Trump nominees during Senate hearings, from former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Harris' selection came months after Biden committed to picking a woman to join him on the Democratic ticket. Harris, 55, is now the third woman to serve as a vice presidential candidate for a major political party, following Geraldine Ferraro as the Democratic vice presidential pick in 1984 and Sarah Palin as the Republican vice presidential pick in 2008.

Aware that his age could be a concern to some voters, Biden, 77, has said that he is "a bridge" to a new slate of Democratic leaders, and by selecting Harris, more than 20 years his junior, he has elevated a leading figure from a younger generation within the party.