Follow CNN Politics
Live Updates

Biden to speak about gun violence as US crime surges

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 12:28 p.m. ET, June 23, 2021
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 min ago

The US saw significant crime rise across major cities last year

From CNN's  Emma Tucker and Peter Nickeas

Major American cities saw a 33% increase in homicides last year as a pandemic swept across the country, millions of people joined protests against racial injustice and police brutality, and the economy collapsed under the weight of the pandemic — a crime surge that continued into the first quarter of this year.

Sixty-three of the 66 largest police jurisdictions saw increases in at least one category of violent crimes in 2020, which include homicide, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault, according to a report produced by the Major Cities Chiefs Association. Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Raleigh, North Carolina, did not report increases in any of the violent crime categories.

Remember: It's nearly impossible to attribute any year-to-year change in violent crime statistics to any single factor, and homicides and shootings are an intensely local phenomenon that can spike for dozens of reasons. But the increase in homicide rates across the country is both historic and far-reaching, as were the pandemic and social movements that touched every part of society last year.

Through the first three months of 2021, a number of major cities have indicated they are still experiencing high rates of violent crime, according to Laura Cooper, executive director of the Major Cities Chiefs Association. "Some cities are set to outpace last year's numbers," she said.

In Chicago, homicides were up 33% in the first three months of the year compared to 2020, while shootings were up nearly 40% for the same period year-over-year. In New York City, the NYPD data shows murders jumped by nearly 14% through March 28.

In Los Angeles, homicides have increased nearly 36% from 67 to 91 through March 30, LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes told CNN. Those three cities — the nation's largest — all saw significant increases last year over 2019.

Read more here.

1 min ago

Biden will announce his gun crime prevention and public safety strategy today. Here are key things to know.

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

President Biden will announce a comprehensive strategy on violent crime prevention during remarks at 3:30 p.m. ET — with a particular emphasis on gun crimes — amid a nationwide surge in violent crime that's emerged as an area of concern for the White House.

Biden is expected to address recent spikes in shootings, armed robberies and vicious assaults when he announces the details of the crime prevention strategy Wednesday afternoon during a speech at the White House. He'll meet with state and local leaders ahead of his remarks.

Biden plans to sign executive actions with a particular focus on tamping down gun crimes, according to officials, while again calling on Congress to take steps to enact new gun control laws.

Senior administration officials also told reporters Tuesday evening that Biden's plan will rely on using American Rescue Plan dollars for more flexible applications, including hiring law enforcement above pre-pandemic levels or using the funds toward community violence intervention programs. Additionally, Biden is set to press Congress to confirm David Chipman as his nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

According to the White House, Biden's "Comprehensive Strategy to Prevent and Respond to Gun Crime and Ensure Public Safety" will focus on five main pillars:

  1. Stem the flow of firearms used to commit violence, including by holding rogue firearms dealers accountable for violating federal laws
  2. Support local law enforcement with federal tools and resources to help address summer violent crime
  3. Invest in evidence-based community violence interventions
  4. Expand summer programming, employment opportunities, and other services and support for teenagers and young adults
  5. Help formerly incarcerated individuals successfully reenter their communities.

Read more about Biden's strategy here.