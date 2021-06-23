Bipartisan police reform negotiations are also stalled in the Senate

Gun control is not the only issue that has failed to advance in the Senate. Republican Sen. Tim Scott told reporters last month it's "June or bust" when it comes to the bipartisan effort to craft a legislative overhaul of policing.

That leaves just a small window for Scott and the other two lead negotiators — Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Democratic Rep. Karen Bass of California — to strike a deal that will satisfy both parties.

Negotiations to this point have been defined by a cycle of promising momentum before long holdups as the group works to combine the Democrats' House-passed George Floyd Justice in Policing Act with the Senate Republicans' JUSTICE Act.

Booker said earlier this month there's "a lot of work to be done" but maintained that the parties can still reach an agreement by the end of the month.

"I think we are days, but that could be 30 days or 25 days, who knows, and there's a lot of work to be done in a very short period of time," the New Jersey Democrat told reporters, when asked whether the negotiators are days away or far from reaching a deal.

One of the thorniest issues has been "qualified immunity," a controversial federal doctrine that protects officers accused of violating the Constitution while on duty.

Established by the Supreme Court in 1967, qualified immunity effectively protects state and local officials, including police officers, from personal liability unless they are determined to have violated what the court defines as an individual's "clearly established statutory or constitutional rights." The doctrine can be used only in civil cases, not criminal, and allows victims to sue officials for damages only under those circumstances.

In April, Scott floated a compromise that would shift the burden of responsibility from individual police officers to their employers: police departments. He said at the time the idea of allowing police departments to be taken to court but not individual officers "seems to be resonating" in his talks with both Democrats and Republicans.

"I assume my conference understands where I am, and I'm hopeful and optimistic" about their support, Scott said of the other 49 Senate Republicans.

But as recently as this month, Scott described stark differences over qualified immunity amongst the negotiators.

While Biden has said he supports the George Floyd act, some leaders say if Congress won't act, they want to see the White House reviving Obama-era panels to review policing practices and investigating police agencies in more cities.

Other civil rights activists, however, say the nation needs police reform legislation more than anything and they are hopeful that Congress will pass it and Biden will sign it.