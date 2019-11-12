When Sen. Elizabeth Warren suggested former Vice President Joe Biden should be running in the Republican presidential primary because of his criticism of her "Medicare For All" plan, he fought back.

He's spent the past week bashing Warren as an elitist who is out of touch with working people, who, he maintains, are the core of the Democratic Party. Warren has cast that elitist attack as an attempt to paint her as angry — a gendered low blow.

"Over and over, we are told that women are not allowed to be angry," Warren wrote in a fundraising email to supporters. "It makes us unattractive to powerful men who want us to be quiet."

Both sides clearly believe that this is a fight that benefits their side — and that they can win. Which means it's not going to stop anytime soon.

To reclaim momentum in the race, Biden has to convince Democratic voters that Warren represents a dangerous gamble because of her liberal policies and alleged elitism. For Warren, she needs to show she can beat back that attack — which will surely come from Trump if he is the nominee — while also making the case that Biden's hits on her are a function of the establishment (and men in particular) panicking because they see a strong woman emerging as the potential nominee.