CNN town hall with Joe Biden
All eyes are on Biden vs. Warren this week
When Sen. Elizabeth Warren suggested former Vice President Joe Biden should be running in the Republican presidential primary because of his criticism of her "Medicare For All" plan, he fought back.
He's spent the past week bashing Warren as an elitist who is out of touch with working people, who, he maintains, are the core of the Democratic Party. Warren has cast that elitist attack as an attempt to paint her as angry — a gendered low blow.
"Over and over, we are told that women are not allowed to be angry," Warren wrote in a fundraising email to supporters. "It makes us unattractive to powerful men who want us to be quiet."
Both sides clearly believe that this is a fight that benefits their side — and that they can win. Which means it's not going to stop anytime soon.
To reclaim momentum in the race, Biden has to convince Democratic voters that Warren represents a dangerous gamble because of her liberal policies and alleged elitism. For Warren, she needs to show she can beat back that attack — which will surely come from Trump if he is the nominee — while also making the case that Biden's hits on her are a function of the establishment (and men in particular) panicking because they see a strong woman emerging as the potential nominee.
Why Joe Biden's name keeps coming up in the impeachment inquiry
As 2020 Democrats campaign, much of Washington, DC, is focused on the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
Here's how Biden fits in: The inquiry is centered on the July 25 phone call where Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as well as his son Hunter Biden.
Trump also openly asked China and Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden while talking to reporters at the White House.
There's no evidence of wrongdoing by either Joe or Hunter Biden.
Joe Biden will face voters at CNN's town hall tonight
Former Vice President Joe Biden will take questions from voters at CNN's town hall in Iowa tonight.
CNN's Erin Burnett is moderating the event at Grinnell College.
A new poll from The New York Times and Siena College shows a close race in Iowa with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 22% support, followed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders with 19%, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 18% and Biden rounding out the top tier with 17%.
The New York Times and Siena College poll showed similar results to a September CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll, in which Warren challenged Biden's dominance in the race.
The audience at tonight's town hall will be comprised of invited Iowa Democrats and no public tickets will be available for the events.