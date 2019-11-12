Joe Biden defended characterizing Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren as angry and elitist, saying Monday that he was responding after “she attacked me.”

He was referring to Warren jabbing at him for his opposition to “Medicare for All,” suggesting without naming the former vice president that he is running in the wrong party’s presidential primary. Biden has escalated his criticism of Warren over that comment in recent days.

Biden said what he’s been calling elitist was “the attitude that we know better than ordinary people what’s in their interests. ‘I know more than you, let me tell you what to do.’” In a Medium post, Biden wrote that Warren, without naming her, was “condescending” and “representative of an elitism that working and middle class people do not share.”

“The attitude is elitist that people can’t make up their own mind. You like your health insurance,” Biden said.

He then began to mimic "Medicare for All" advocates: “‘But you shouldn’t like your health insurance, you should have to give that up. I’m going to demand you not have that. We’re going to give you something better.’”

“It’s not about her, it’s about the attitude out there -- the attitude that we know best, you do it my way."

He added: “I resent that. And I wasn’t talking about her, I was talking about the attitude that if you don’t agree with me, get in the other party.”