Biden warns Trump is trying to "lay the seeds" to contest November's election as illegitimate if he loses
During a fundraiser Thursday afternoon, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden warned that President Trump is trying to "lay the seeds" to contest the election as illegitimate if he loses in November.
“It’s not an exaggeration to suggest that he’s trying to lay the seeds that the election is not legitimate," Biden said of Trump.
Per pool reports, he referenced the classified briefings he is now receiving as the nominee: “It goes beyond what he’s saying. It goes to what he’s encouraging.”
“I’m hopeful, but I am concerned. And it won’t be over until it’s over,” Biden said.
According to pool reports, Biden referenced the idea that Trump may be ahead in the early counting on election night, but said he didn’t think that would happen, because his own supporters have figured out that they can vote early to stanch that.
“You saw that fella Caputo that they just fired from HHS,” Biden said, referring to Michael Caputo who is taking a two-month leave of absence from his post at the Department of Health and Human Services. "What’s he doing? He’s talking about potential uprisings, physical force, they’re going to have armies? No president has ever done anything like this.”
Biden said he thinks that’s why he’s been endorsed by so many Republicans — not because they agree with him, but because they fear what Trump will do.
In call with Senate Democrats, Biden vows aggressive campaign schedule
Ahead of tonight's town hall, former Vice President Joe Biden reassured Senate Democrats he would mount a vigorous effort in the campaign's final stretch, barnstorming the country through key swing states and helping crucial Senate races in the process, according to Democratic senators on a conference call Thursday.
Biden, speaking for roughly 25 minutes and taking a few questions, said repeatedly he was not finding comfort in polls showing him ahead of President Trump
Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, who occupies Biden's old Senate seat, said the party's presidential nominee spoke about how “optimistic he is about the election but he must have said his three times, I take nothing for granted. I know the polls look OK right now but I'm working tirelessly," pointing how he was just in Florida and would soon head to other key battlegrounds. Coons said that Biden reiterated "the core themes of the campaign, fighting for the soul of the country."
"I think he's going to be traveling more," said Sen. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat. "I think the message was how they're organizing to win and how they're taking nothing for granted."
Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine noted that Biden — a former Delaware senator —said he was "paying attention to the Senate races" too in the battle for control of the chamber.
"I think he's going to be very vigorous in the last stretch of the campaign," Kaine, a former VP nominee, said after the call.
How Trump's effort to court Latino voters has pressured Biden campaign to ramp up outreach
President Trump's reelection campaign's early, aggressive play to cut into Democrats' advantage with Latino voters has Democratic elected officials and operatives concerned that a softening of support from the group could be decisive in November's election.
Despite a message many say resonates with Spanish-speaking voters, those officials and operatives say Joe Biden's presidential campaign has been slow to commit the needed resources and time to at least match where Hillary Clinton finished with the key demographic in 2016.
What the polls say: A string of polls shows Trump has increased his standing with Hispanic voters over the last four years. Although the President is still trailing heavily — an analysis by CNN's Harry Enten found Biden is winning Hispanic voters by 28 percentage points — Biden is underperforming Clinton, who led by 37 percentage points in an average of final pre-election polls.
The narrowing gap with Latinos is putting more pressure on Biden to hold or even expand his lead with White and older voters, two blocs with whom the Democrat has cut into Trump's lead, allowing him to maintain an overall lead in national polling and crucial states, like Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.
Asked why his numbers among Hispanic voters are as low as they are right now, Biden said on Monday that his number are much higher than Trump's, but added, "But they gotta go higher."
Some Democrats, concerned that Biden's advantage with White voters could narrow, believe he needs to dial up his focus — and dedicate more resources — toward targeting the diverse array of Latino voters in key states like Florida, Nevada and Arizona that could tip the balance for the former vice president and win him the White House in November.
How the Biden campaign is expanding outreach: Biden's campaign contends that they are making significant investments in courting Latino voters, including hiring targeted vote directors in 11 states, using Latino-run mail and polling firms to court voters, and running micro-targeted, bespoke ads that employ Mexican accents in Arizona, Cuban accents in Miami and Puerto Rican accents in Orlando and Tampa.
And the overarching issue facing the community right now, said Julie Chavez Rodriguez, a Biden campaign deputy campaign manager, is the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"The devastation that the community has seen both from a public health perspective and an economic perspective is one that has drastically impacted Latino voters in all of the battle ground states," said Chavez Rodriguez. "The reality is over 25,000 Latinos have lost their lives as a result of Covid. The numbers didn't have to be that high. ... Those are the realities that I think Latinos are facing today."
The campaign is also working to combat election disinformation, with organizers reporting that an array of wild, false conspiracy theories are being directed at Spanish-speaking voters, especially in battleground Florida.
Rodriguez said that the campaign is "seeing voter suppression at a whole new level," so while the Trump campaign is actively reaching out to Latino voters, others are working to "keep folks from actually engaging in a critical election that has a huge impact."
"It is really disturbing that some of those tactics are being used," she said
But even Democrats close to Biden concede that it took the campaign a long time — because of the spread of the coronavirus and the campaign's money issues early in the general election — to commit the needed resources to Latino outreach.
Coronavirus has become a key election issue. Here are Biden's plans to distribute a vaccine once approved.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Wednesday that politics should never interfere with the development, approval and distribution of a potential Covid-19 vaccine.
"Scientific breakthroughs don't care about calendars any more than the virus does. They certainly don't adhere to election cycles," Biden said, speaking from Wilmington, Delaware. "And their timing, their approval and their distribution should never, ever be distorted by political considerations."
"They should be determined by science and safety alone," he said.
"One thing is certain, we can't allow politics to interfere with the vaccine in any way," Biden said.
A majority of Americans believe political pressure from the Trump administration will cause the US Food and Drug Administration to rush approval of a coronavirus vaccine before Election Day on Nov. 3, according to a poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Biden said that a vaccine would offer a "way back to normalcy" for those in the US and around the world, and said he is "more hopeful than ever in the power of science to get us there." But Biden cautioned that the process cannot be rushed, and a vaccine is not going to become ready "overnight."
"Let me be clear: I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don't trust Donald Trump. And at this moment, the American people can't either," Biden said.
Biden noted that the development of a vaccine is only part of the challenge, and said that the distribution of the vaccine is "as complex and challenging as one of the most sensitive military operations."
He said if he is elected President of the United States in November, he would implement "an effective distribution plan from the minute I take office."
Biden received a virtual briefing by public heath experts on how to stop coronavirus shortly before delivering his remarks, and said he spoke to the experts about an implementation plan and timetable for the distribution of a potential vaccine.
The former vice president said he also spoke to the experts about ways to stop the spread of the virus before any potential vaccine is developed. He mentioned uniform national guidelines, standards on social distancing that can be applied based on the needs of any particular community and more effective approaches to testing and tracing.
"If we do these things between now and January, we could save even more lives. Last night, Donald Trump indicated he has no interest in doing these things. Folks, the President's first responsibility is to protect the American people, and he won't. That's utterly disqualifying," Biden said.
Biden had previously said that if he could get a vaccine tomorrow he would take it. "If it cost me the election, I'd do it," Biden said. But he expressed concern that Trump has undermined public confidence in a vaccine.
Trump also participated in a live town hall this week
President Trump faced life outside his own political bubble on Tuesday, where his self-congratulation, buck passing and audacious falsehoods conspicuously failed to meet the moment when he was confronted by undecided voters.
Trump appeared at an ABC News town hall in Philadelphia, and peppered a socially distanced audience with the rhetoric and talking points that delight his loyal base. But if his goal was to satisfy relatively small groups of voters who polls show haven't yet made up their mind, the President appeared to fall short and rarely addressed the substance of questions about his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, race relations and health care.
It was an unusual moment of exposure for a leader who demands constant public praise from his subordinates. On Tuesday night, audience members granted him the respect due to his office but none of the adulation he craves.
Trump was largely cordial and likely came across as strong to voters that love him. But his performance offered Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden multiple openings only two weeks before their first debate clash — one of the last potential turning points of the White House race. First-term presidents who have spent years expecting deference from everyone they meet often get a shock in the first debate showdown with a challenger keen to get in their grill. Tuesday's event suggests the surprise may be especially acute for Trump when he faces Biden on Sept. 29.
Answers that normally draw wild cheers at Trump's packed campaign events fell flat when he was confronted by voters who appeared to want to cut through bluster and propaganda. And his responses did little to recognize the magnitude of the challenges facing the nation in a fearful year, suggesting that the President has yet to find the language or the appeals that might turn around an election he so far seems to be losing.
Read the full analysis here and CNN's fact checks of the event can be found here.
Here's a look at policies Biden has proposed on key issues
Joe Biden's presidential campaign has made character its centerpiece, as the Democratic nominee casts the 2020 presidential race as a test of the "soul of the nation" against President Trump.
But he has also released a stream of policy proposals outlining what he would try to accomplish in office. And that platform is likely to be a focus tonight as Biden appears on CNN for a town hall in which he'll face questions from voters.
Biden won the Democratic primary advocating more moderate policies than many of his competitors. He has since embraced some proposals from former rivals, including climate plans first offered by Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee and bankruptcy ideas advanced by Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. His campaign and that of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders also jointly crafted a policy road map in the months after Biden defeated Sanders.
What to know about Biden's key policy proposals:
The economy: The cornerstone of Biden's economic platform is massive stimulus spending aimed at boosting manufacturing — with a focus on medical equipment to fight the coronavirus pandemic — as well as jump-starting the nation's battle against climate change.The stimulus proposal emerged in July, as Biden laid out an economic plan amid staggering job losses caused by the pandemic. He is calling for spending $2 trillion over four years on clean energy projects. He has also called for $400 billion for US-made manufacturing efforts such as clean-energy vehicles, telecommunications equipment, steel and other building materials, and health care equipment, as well as another $300 billion in research and development on areas like 5G, artificial intelligence and electric vehicle technology. Biden has also said he supports raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour.
Health care: Biden won the Democratic primary on a pledge to expand Obamacare but to reject a fully government-run, single-payer health insurance system. He has proposed expanding eligibility for plans offered through Obamacare's exchanges, enhancing the services those plans provide and lowering income-based caps on their prices. He has also said he supports a "public option" — a Medicare-style plan that people who do not have or do not want private insurance could instead buy into.
Education: Biden has said he would expand government-funded educational offerings on both ends of the school timeline, with universal preschool and making public colleges and universities tuition-free for those whose families earn less than $125,000 per year. He has proposed increasing funding for schools in low-income areas from the current $16 billion per year to about $48 billion per year and helping them hire more counselors. He has also embraced parts of Warren's student loan debt plan, saying private student loans should be wiped away in bankruptcy.
Coronavirus: Biden has said that all coronavirus-related testing and treatment should be free for Americans. He has called for the federal government to play a central role in deploying a coronavirus vaccine once one has been developed and tested, and he said the Defense Production Act should be invoked to shore up medical supplies. The former vice president has also criticized Trump for failing to negotiate a deal with Congress to aid those who have lost their jobs because of the virus, as well as state and local governments that have seen their tax bases erode.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will face questions from Pennsylvania voters in an unconventional setup in the parking lot of PNC Field in Moosic. The town hall will take place at 8 p.m. ET, on tonight and CNN's Anderson Cooper will moderate.
The town hall will be Biden's first prime time town hall since accepting the Democratic nomination for president in August, and comes less than seven weeks from Election Day. President Trump appeared at an ABC News town hall in Philadelphia earlier this week.
Where things stand in the race: Biden continues to hold the lead in the race, and is up 52% to 42% over Trump among likely voters nationally, according to a recent CBS News/YouGov poll. The race has barely budged, according to CNN's Harry Enten, even after the Republican and Democratic conventions, protests and unrest over systemic racism and police brutality in cities across the nation, and as the US navigates its response to the coronavirus pandemic.
After the two political conventions in August, which were forced online because of the coronavirus pandemic, a recent CNN Poll conducted by SSRS showed Biden maintained his advantage over Trump. Among registered voters, 51% backed Biden, and 43% supported Trump.