Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Wednesday that politics should never interfere with the development, approval and distribution of a potential Covid-19 vaccine.

"Scientific breakthroughs don't care about calendars any more than the virus does. They certainly don't adhere to election cycles," Biden said, speaking from Wilmington, Delaware. "And their timing, their approval and their distribution should never, ever be distorted by political considerations."

"They should be determined by science and safety alone," he said.

"One thing is certain, we can't allow politics to interfere with the vaccine in any way," Biden said.

A majority of Americans believe political pressure from the Trump administration will cause the US Food and Drug Administration to rush approval of a coronavirus vaccine before Election Day on Nov. 3, according to a poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Biden said that a vaccine would offer a "way back to normalcy" for those in the US and around the world, and said he is "more hopeful than ever in the power of science to get us there." But Biden cautioned that the process cannot be rushed, and a vaccine is not going to become ready "overnight."

"Let me be clear: I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don't trust Donald Trump. And at this moment, the American people can't either," Biden said.

Biden noted that the development of a vaccine is only part of the challenge, and said that the distribution of the vaccine is "as complex and challenging as one of the most sensitive military operations."

He said if he is elected President of the United States in November, he would implement "an effective distribution plan from the minute I take office."

Biden received a virtual briefing by public heath experts on how to stop coronavirus shortly before delivering his remarks, and said he spoke to the experts about an implementation plan and timetable for the distribution of a potential vaccine.

The former vice president said he also spoke to the experts about ways to stop the spread of the virus before any potential vaccine is developed. He mentioned uniform national guidelines, standards on social distancing that can be applied based on the needs of any particular community and more effective approaches to testing and tracing.

"If we do these things between now and January, we could save even more lives. Last night, Donald Trump indicated he has no interest in doing these things. Folks, the President's first responsibility is to protect the American people, and he won't. That's utterly disqualifying," Biden said.

Biden had previously said that if he could get a vaccine tomorrow he would take it. "If it cost me the election, I'd do it," Biden said. But he expressed concern that Trump has undermined public confidence in a vaccine.

