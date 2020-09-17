6 key lines from Joe Biden's CNN town hall

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden discussed an array of topics tonight during his CNN town hall, including President Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic, policing in the US and what his campaign stands for.
Here are some of Biden's most notable quotes from tonight's event:
- Trump's response to the pandemic: "But he knew it. He knew it, and did nothing. It is close to criminal. ... The idea that you are not going to not tell people what you have been told that this virus is incredibly contagious — seven times more contagious than the flu — you breathe the air and you get it sucked into your lungs — what has he done?"
- Police must be held accountable: "The vast majority of police are decent, honorable people. One of the things I've found is, the only people who don't like bad cops more than we don't like them are police officers. And so what we have to do is we have to have a much more transparent means by which we provide for accountability within police departments," Biden said.
- When it comes to the pandemic, trust the science: "I don't trust the President on vaccines. I trust Dr. [Anthony] Fauci. If Fauci says a vaccine is safe, I would take the vaccine. We should listen to the scientists, not to the President," Biden said.
- Characterizing his campaign: “I view this campaign as a campaign between Scranton and Park Avenue,” Biden said. “All Trump can see from Park Avenue is Wall Street. All he thinks about as the stock market.”
- Trump's troubling administration: "I've been doing this a long time. I never, ever thought I would see such a thoroughly, totally irresponsible administration."
- Bridging the divide: "I plan to unite the nation. I'm running as a Democrat but I'm going to be everyone's president. I'm not going to be a Democratic president. I'm going to be America's president."