Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired by TrumpBy Veronica Rocha, Brian Ries and Maegan Vazquez, CNN
Democratic congressman demands answers on Sessions' firing
Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler, who is slated to steer the House Judiciary Committee, took to Twitter this afternoon to demand answers on Attorney General Jeff Sessions' firing.
"Why is the President making this change and who has authority over Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation?" Nadler asked.
He added: "We will be holding people accountable."
Read Nadler's tweet:
Special counsel declines comment on Sessions removal
From CNN's Kara Scannell
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller declined to comment on the removal of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
The office referred calls to the Justice Department.
Having acting AG end or suppress the Russia probe is not an option as of now, source says
From CNN's Pamela Brown
A source close to President Donald Trump told CNN that the idea of Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker ending or suppressing the Russia probe is not an option as of now.
Those close to the President say they thought Attorney General Jeff Sessions' ouster would happen quickly. But several senior officials didn’t know of the plan to do it today.
Sessions was called by John Kelly, not the President, this morning
From CNN's Laura Jarrett
Attorney General Jeff Sessions received no phone call from President Trump, according to an administration official.
The call to Sessions came from Chief of Staff John Kelly this morning. There is no word yet on when Matthew Whitaker will be sworn in and whether special counsel Robert Mueller was told ahead of time.
Sessions was still in the building and was expected to leave by the end of the day, the official said.
Whitaker expected to take on oversight of Mueller probe
From CNN's Laura Jarrett
Matthew G. Whitaker, chief of staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, is now expected to take on oversight of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.
CNN has previously reported he may have recused himself from the Russia probe in light of past writings and TV appearances.
Read the op-ed Trump's new acting AG wrote for CNN about Robert Mueller
The man who President Trump has nominated to temporarily replace outgoing Attorney General Jeff Sessions wrote a CNN op-ed in August, 2017, that argued special counsel Robert Mueller was coming "dangerously close" to a red line in the Russia 2016 election-meddling investigation.
"It does not take a lawyer or even a former federal prosecutor like myself to conclude that investigating Donald Trump's finances or his family's finances falls completely outside of the realm of his 2016 campaign and allegations that the campaign coordinated with the Russian government or anyone else," then-CNN legal commentator Matthew Whitaker wrote.
He wrote Mueller shouldn't have "broad, far-reaching powers in this investigation," rather was "only authorized to investigate matters that involved any potential links to and coordination between two entities -- the Trump campaign and the Russian government."
Schumer on Sessions: "Protecting Mueller and his investigation is paramount"
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was asked about the news that Attorney General Jeff Sessions is out.
Here's what Schumer said:
"Well I’d say this, I just heard the news, but I’d say this: protecting Mueller and his investigation is paramount. It would create a constitutional crisis if this were a prelude to ending or greatly limiting the Mueller investigation and I hope President Trump and those he listens to will refrain from that.”
Trump thanks Sessions for his service and says his replacement will be announced later
In a series of tweets, President Trump said Jeff Sessions' chief of staff would be his temporary replacement while a new attorney general would be nominated at a later date:
"We are pleased to announce that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States. He will serve our Country well....We thank Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his service, and wish him well! A permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date.”
Read the letter Sessions sent to Trump
Here's Attorney General Jeff Sessions' resignation letter. It was delivered to President Trump's chief of staff this afternoon: