Washington Gov. Jay Inslee CNN town hall
In the Green Room with Jay Inslee
Democratic presidential hopeful Jay Inslee just chatted with CNN and answered a few questions before tonight's town hall.
We asked him six, simple questions so voters can get to know him better.
Here's what he said:
CNN: What's one thing about you that surprises people?
Inslee: "Well that my wonderful wife has put up with me for 46 years and they wondered how I pulled that off. I am not sure but I have just been really, really lucky."
CNN: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?
Inslee: "From my son actually, when I was trying to figure out whether I should run for Congress and he said, 'Dad, just run and let the people decide. Let them be the deciders.' That was pretty good advice."
CNN: What’s your favorite movie and why?
Inslee: "I am a movie buff. I got a million of them, but I have to go with my first which is 'The Wizard of Oz.'"
CNN: What was the last book you read?
Inslee: "The last book I read was 'Sapiens,' which is an incredible story of science. And the book that actually I read at the same was a book called 'The Uninhabitable Earth,' which set the stage for what we need, which is the fight against climate change."
CNN: What is your greatest accomplishment?
Inslee: "Joining my wife and raising three honorable young me and now three grandchildren. That's going to be our top legacy, but I've had a few accomplishments as governor, too."
CNN: What three issues do we have to deal with right now?
Inslee: "No. 1 we have to face climate change and that has to be job No.1. And I have pledged that if I am president of the United States, I will make defeating climate change the No. 1 priority in the United States. And that frankly has to be job No. 1, maybe 2 and 3, because if we cannot solve climate change, we cannot solve the other issues. And I am the candidate, the only candidate who is making that pledge. We have to get this job done."
Jay Inslee is a vocal opponent of President Trump
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's profile rose after the election of President Trump.
After Trump's inauguration in 2017, Inslee became a vocal opponent of the Republican leader. Inslee sued after Trump tried to ban immigration from several Muslim majority countries.
Inslee faces a significant level of skepticism from Republicans on climate change, which is the central rationale for his campaign. As President, Trump left the Paris Climate Accord and said he does not believe government reports that cast grave warnings about the impact of climate change.
Inslee largely dismisses Trump's comments on climate change, arguing that the President doesn't understand where the American people are on the issue, especially young people.
He's been in elected office for the last three decades
Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee has been in elected office for much of the last three decades.
Here's a breakdown of his run for office:
- He was first elected to the Washington House of Representatives in 1989 and was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 1992.
- Inslee, though, lost his re-election bid in 1994, an election cycle called the "Republican Revolution" after the party picked up 54 seats in the House.
- After a failed 1996 gubernatorial election, he successfully ran for Congress again in 1998, a job he held until he successfully ran for governor in 2012.
- Inslee has been an outspoken progressive executive since he became governor in 2013.
Jay Inslee plans to talk about climate change at tonight's town hall
Democratic presidential candidate Jay Inslee gave voters a sneak peek of his talking points for CNN's town hall on Twitter today.
The Washington governor said he plans to talk about climate change and his progress record.
See Inslee's tweet:
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will sit down for a CNN town hall tonight
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democratic presidential candidate, is taking questions tonight at a CNN town hall.
The event, moderated by CNN's Wolf Blitzer, starts at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch it live on CNN or in the video player above.
Inslee, who has held elected office for much of the last three decades, has been an outspoken progressive executive since he became governor in 2013.
He has been a vocal opponent of President Trump, including suing the President after he tried to ban immigration from several Muslim-majority countries.
Now, Inslee is running as the climate change candidate.