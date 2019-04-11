Democratic presidential hopeful Jay Inslee just chatted with CNN and answered a few questions before tonight's town hall.

We asked him six, simple questions so voters can get to know him better.

Here's what he said:

CNN: What's one thing about you that surprises people?

Inslee: "Well that my wonderful wife has put up with me for 46 years and they wondered how I pulled that off. I am not sure but I have just been really, really lucky."

CNN: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Inslee: "From my son actually, when I was trying to figure out whether I should run for Congress and he said, 'Dad, just run and let the people decide. Let them be the deciders.' That was pretty good advice."

CNN: What’s your favorite movie and why?

Inslee: "I am a movie buff. I got a million of them, but I have to go with my first which is 'The Wizard of Oz.'"

CNN: What was the last book you read?

Inslee: "The last book I read was 'Sapiens,' which is an incredible story of science. And the book that actually I read at the same was a book called 'The Uninhabitable Earth,' which set the stage for what we need, which is the fight against climate change."

CNN: What is your greatest accomplishment?

Inslee: "Joining my wife and raising three honorable young me and now three grandchildren. That's going to be our top legacy, but I've had a few accomplishments as governor, too."

CNN: What three issues do we have to deal with right now?

Inslee: "No. 1 we have to face climate change and that has to be job No.1. And I have pledged that if I am president of the United States, I will make defeating climate change the No. 1 priority in the United States. And that frankly has to be job No. 1, maybe 2 and 3, because if we cannot solve climate change, we cannot solve the other issues. And I am the candidate, the only candidate who is making that pledge. We have to get this job done."