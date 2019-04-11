Washington Gov. Jay Inslee CNN town hallBy Veronica Rocha, CNN
He's been in elected office for the last three decades
Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee has been in elected office for much of the last three decades.
Here's a breakdown of his run for office:
- He was first elected to the Washington House of Representatives in 1989 and was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 1992.
- Inslee, though, lost his re-election bid in 1994, an election cycle called the "Republican Revolution" after the party picked up 54 seats in the House.
- After a failed 1996 gubernatorial election, he successfully ran for Congress again in 1998, a job he held until he successfully ran for governor in 2012.
- Inslee has been an outspoken progressive executive since he became governor in 2013.
Jay Inslee plans to talk about climate change at tonight's town hall
Democratic presidential candidate Jay Inslee gave voters a sneak peek of his talking points for CNN's town hall on Twitter today.
The Washington governor said he plans to talk about climate change and his progress record.
See Inslee's tweet:
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will sit down for a CNN town hall tonight
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democratic presidential candidate, is taking questions tonight at a CNN town hall.
The event, moderated by CNN's Wolf Blitzer, starts at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch it live on CNN or in the video player above.
Inslee, who has held elected office for much of the last three decades, has been an outspoken progressive executive since he became governor in 2013.
He has been a vocal opponent of President Trump, including suing the President after he tried to ban immigration from several Muslim-majority countries.
Now, Inslee is running as the climate change candidate.