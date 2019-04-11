Karen Ducey/Getty Images

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democratic presidential candidate, is taking questions tonight at a CNN town hall.

The event, moderated by CNN's Wolf Blitzer, starts at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch it live on CNN or in the video player above.

Inslee, who has held elected office for much of the last three decades, has been an outspoken progressive executive since he became governor in 2013.

He has been a vocal opponent of President Trump, including suing the President after he tried to ban immigration from several Muslim-majority countries.

Now, Inslee is running as the climate change candidate.