Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Sen. Amy Klobuchar picked up the endorsement of Iowa State Representative Charlie McConkey on Tuesday ahead of the CNN/Des Moines Register debate. McConkey had previously supported Sen. Cory Booker, who ended his campaign on Monday.

Iowa Democrats are closely watching where Booker’s long list of endorsements in the Hawkeye State gravitate now that he has ended his campaign. Though Booker did not register much support in polls, he did have a long list of Iowa endorsements and numerous campaigns and candidates worked the phones on Monday and Tuesday looking to pick up some of those supporters.

"Like Sen. Booker, Sen. Klobuchar has run a campaign with a positive, unifying message that will bring this country together -- not divide us," McConkey said. "Sen. Klobuchar is committed to championing economic policies that give all Iowans and Americans an opportunity to succeed.”

He added: “Amy is someone who tells the truth, doesn’t make promises she can’t keep, and has people’s backs -- which is why I am proud to support her to be our next President.”

McConkey, who is in his third term in the Iowa House, represents Western Iowa, namely Council Bluffs and Carter Lake.

Outreach from campaigns to the people associated with the Booker campaign did not extend just to endorsers like McConkey.

Booker staffers here in Iowa began getting calls from other campaigns shortly after the news broke, including inquiries about coming to work for Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, Michael Bloomberg and a host of other campaigns, said a former Booker aide.

And nearly all the leading campaigns have told CNN that they had their organizers begin to go through their voter lists to find people who said they were committed to Booker but would consider supporting another candidate.