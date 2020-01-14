Democratic debate in Iowa
What you need to know about the Iowa caucuses
You'll probably hear a lot about the Iowa caucuses at tonight's Democratic debate. Here's why they matter:
- The first votes: Iowans will cast the first votes for the 2020 election on Feb. 3.
- How it works: Iowa's caucus rules require candidates to reach 15% at individual voting sites in order to amass delegates.
- What the polls show now: The latest CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll shows Iowa's likely caucusgoers are closely divided between four top candidates — Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg. Sanders (20%), Warren (17%), Buttigieg (16%) and Biden (15%) all cluster tightly at the top of the pack.
- Why the debate matters: Tonight's debate will be a key moment for voters, and the best chance for a candidate to move up in the top three list or eliminate other candidates from a voter's list.
Watch to learn more about Iowa's caucuses:
A Trump banner flew over the debate venue today
There was no shortage of President Trump today at the Democratic debate in Des Moines, Iowa.
A small plane towing a "Trump fights for Iowa farmers" flew over Drake University — the site of the seventh primary debate — ahead of tonight's event.
About the debate: It's the last Democratic debate before the first votes are cast in the 2020 election.
The debate will be the final face-to-face gathering of the candidates before the February 3 Iowa caucuses. Six candidates are set to appear: former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, businessman Tom Steyer and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Warren isn't looking for a fight with Sanders, aide says
Hours ahead of tonight’s CNN debate, an aide of Sen. Elizabeth Warren's told CNN that she is not looking for a fight with Sen. Bernie Sanders on stage tonight.
The aide wouldn’t be more specific as to how exactly this might manifest and simply pointed back to Warren’s statement yesterday, which said, in part, that she was not interested in discussing in any more detail than she already has about the 2018 meeting with Sanders.
Here's what Warren said about that meeting:
“Bernie and I met for more than two hours in December 2018 to discuss the 2020 election, our past work together and our shared goals: beating Donald Trump, taking back our government from the wealthy and well-connected, and building an economy that works for everyone. Among the topics that came up was what would happen if Democrats nominated a female candidate. I thought a woman could win; he disagreed. I have no interest in discussing this private meeting any further because Bernie and I have far more in common than our differences on punditry. I’m in this race to talk about what’s broken in this country and how to fix it — and that’s what I’m going to continue to do. I know Bernie is in the race for the same reason. We have been friends and allies in this fight for a long time, and I have no doubt we will continue to work together to defeat Donald Trump and put our government on the side of the people.”
This is 2020's first all-white debate stage
What started as the most diverse presidential primary field in history has turned into an all-white debate stage, frustrating Democratic activists who worry that the diversity of the party's base isn't being represented in the 2020 race.
This month's lineup is the same as December's, minus Andrew Yang — the Asian American entrepreneur who'd said on stage last month it was "both an honor and disappointment to be the lone candidate of color." Yang missed the polling requirements to qualify for the January debate.
Meanwhile, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker — who had missed the December debate, too — dropped out of the presidential race yesterday after again failing to qualify for the debate stage. California Sen. Kamala Harris and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro have also dropped out.
Klobuchar picks up endorsement from top Iowa Democrat who had previously backed Booker
Sen. Amy Klobuchar picked up the endorsement of Iowa State Representative Charlie McConkey on Tuesday ahead of the CNN/Des Moines Register debate. McConkey had previously supported Sen. Cory Booker, who ended his campaign on Monday.
Iowa Democrats are closely watching where Booker’s long list of endorsements in the Hawkeye State gravitate now that he has ended his campaign. Though Booker did not register much support in polls, he did have a long list of Iowa endorsements and numerous campaigns and candidates worked the phones on Monday and Tuesday looking to pick up some of those supporters.
"Like Sen. Booker, Sen. Klobuchar has run a campaign with a positive, unifying message that will bring this country together -- not divide us," McConkey said. "Sen. Klobuchar is committed to championing economic policies that give all Iowans and Americans an opportunity to succeed.”
He added: “Amy is someone who tells the truth, doesn’t make promises she can’t keep, and has people’s backs -- which is why I am proud to support her to be our next President.”
McConkey, who is in his third term in the Iowa House, represents Western Iowa, namely Council Bluffs and Carter Lake.
Outreach from campaigns to the people associated with the Booker campaign did not extend just to endorsers like McConkey.
Booker staffers here in Iowa began getting calls from other campaigns shortly after the news broke, including inquiries about coming to work for Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, Michael Bloomberg and a host of other campaigns, said a former Booker aide.
And nearly all the leading campaigns have told CNN that they had their organizers begin to go through their voter lists to find people who said they were committed to Booker but would consider supporting another candidate.
Foreign policy will most likely come up a lot tonight
President Trump's decision to order the strike that killed a senior Iranian military commander gave rise to a new crisis in the Middle East — and is forcing Democratic presidential contenders for the first time to seriously detail their own views of foreign policy and the United States' role in the world.
Joe Biden's campaign is convinced this new reality helps the former vice president the most: He has decades of foreign policy experience and worked alongside former President Barack Obama to craft international deals like the Iran nuclear agreement, which Trump scrapped.
He has long argued he's the candidate best prepared to work effectively on the world stage immediately after taking office, and — in an effort to draw contrast with Trump — is emphasizing the stability he would offer in television ads, statements and campaign appearances.
But Bernie Sanders sees an opening, too: He's lambasted Biden for voting in 2002 to give then-President George W. Bush authority to use military force in Iraq. It's the issue that helped propel Obama past Hillary Clinton in the 2008 Democratic primary, and could retain some of its potency 12 years later.
Meanwhile, Pete Buttigieg — a US Navy Reserves veteran who served one tour in Afghanistan in 2014 — is emphasizing his own military credentials. He introduces himself "as a veteran" in a new Iowa TV spot.
Here's the order the 6 candidates will stand in
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont will stand at center stage in tonight's CNN/Des Moines Register Democratic presidential debate.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts will be to the left of Biden, and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg will be to the right of Sanders. Businessman Tom Steyer will stand next to Warren, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota will be next to Buttigieg.
The podium order was based on an average of qualifying polls released in January. Candidates with the highest averages were placed in the center of the stage.
Tonight is the last debate before the first vote
The final debate before the Iowa caucuses brings new challenges for the Democratic presidential field.
In the Middle East, a crisis is rising, with President Trump increasingly at odds with Iran. In Washington, the looming Senate's impeachment trial could soon command the national spotlight.
And in Iowa, the race is wide open.
Polls show a tightly bunched top tier ahead of the Feb. 3 caucuses, with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden all with real shots at victory.
That makes tonight's debate, which will have the smallest number of candidates onstage to date, a high-risk, high-reward affair — with each candidate forced to weigh whether they want or need the sorts of direct confrontations a smaller six-person stage could bring.