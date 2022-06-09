Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House in 2020. (Patrick Semansky/AP/File)

Within minutes of the US Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021, messages began pouring into the cell phone of then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Among those texting were Republican members of Congress, former members of the Trump administration, GOP activists, Fox personalities — even the President's son.

CNN obtained the 2,319 text messages that Meadows selectively handed over in December before he stopped cooperating with the investigation. Meadows withheld more than 1,000 messages, claiming executive privilege, according to the committee.

Their texts all carried the same urgent plea: President Donald Trump needed to immediately denounce the violence and tell the mob to go home.

"He's got to condem (sic) this shit. Asap," Donald Trump Jr. texted at 2:53 p.m.

"POTUS needs to calm this shit down," GOP Rep. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina wrote at 3:04 p.m.

"TELL THEM TO GO HOME !!!" former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus messaged at 3:09 p.m.

"POTUS should go on air and defuse this. Extremely important," Tom Price, former Trump health and human services secretary and a former GOP representative from Georgia, texted at 3:13 p.m.

"Fix this now," wrote GOP Rep. Chip Roy of Texas at 3:15 p.m.

One of the key questions the Jan. 6 House committee is expected to raise in its June hearings is why Trump failed to publicly condemn the attack for hours, and whether that failure is proof of "dereliction of duty" and evidence that Trump tried to obstruct Congress' certification of the election.

The Meadows texts show that even those closest to the former President believed he had the power to stop the violence in real time.

Why these are important to the committee: The Meadows text logs present a dramatic timeline of how friends, colleagues and Republican allies were pleading for help on January 6, according to a source familiar with the committee's investigation

Rioters stormed police barriers around the Capitol just after 1 p.m. that day. The House and Senate fled their chambers around 2:20 p.m. Yet it took Trump until 4:17 p.m. to release a video on Twitter telling the rioters to go home.

The hearings are expected to focus on the gap of 187 minutes it took Trump to release the video — as well as highlight some of the most notable texts that Meadows received and sent that day.

The logs are not a complete record of Meadows' texts — he withheld more than 1,000 messages, claiming executive privilege, according to the committee. But the messages Meadows did hand over show his responses were often terse and emotionless, if he replied at all.

