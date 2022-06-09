Audio
Jan. 6 committee holds first prime-time hearing

By Elise Hammond, Maureen Chowdhury and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 10:24 p.m. ET, June 9, 2022
32 min ago

Capitol Police officer who was injured in Jan. 6 attack: "They dared question my honor" and patriotism

US Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards, who was hurt in the January 6 attack, testifies on Thursday.
Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards, who was injured after she was part of an altercation involving members of the Proud Boys while defending the US Capitol during the riot, said that the day of the insurrection was the first time her patriotism had been questioned, during her opening statement.

"I was called a lot of things on January 6, 2021 and the days after. I was called Nancy Pelosi's dog, called incompetent, called a hero and a villain. I was called a traitor to my country, my oath and my Constitution. In actuality, I was none of those things. I was an American standing face to face with other Americans, asking myself, how many times, many, many, times, how we had gotten here? I have been called names before, but never had my patriotism or duty been called into question. I, who got up every day, no matter how early the hour or how late I got in the night before, to put on my uniform and to protect America symbol of democracy. I, who spent countless hours in the baking sun and freezing snow to make sure that America's elected officials were able to do their job. I, whose literal blood, sweat and tears were shed that day defending the building that I spent countless holidays and weekends working in," Edwards said.

Edwards shared that her grandfather fought in the Korean War and "lived with the rest of his days with bullets and shrapnel in his legs, but never once complained about his sacrifice."

"I would like to think that he would be proud of me, proud of his granddaughter that stood her ground that day and continued fighting, even though she was wounded, like he did, many years ago. I am my grandfather's granddaughter, proud to put on a uniform and serve my country. They dared to question my honor, they dared to question my loyalty and they dared to question my duty. I am a proud American, and I will gladly sacrifice everything to make sure that the America my grandfather defended is here for many years to come," Edwards said.
46 min ago

Documentarian on violence he witnessed during Jan. 6 attack: "I saw it, I documented it, and I experienced it"

From CNN's Clare Foran

Nick Quested, a documentary filmmaker who was embedded with the Proud Boys, testifies Thursday.
Documentarian Nick Quested, who is testifying before the Jan. 6 committee, explained how and why he witnessed the attack on the Capitol.

During is opening statements, Quested said that he was surprised at "the anger" he observed and described "incredibly aggressive chanting."

"In the winter of 2020, I was working on a documentary. As part of that documentary, I filmed several rallies in Washington, DC," he said, adding, "I learned there would be a rally on the mall on January 6."

He said that he and several colleagues came to document the event.

"We arrived at the mall and observed a large contingent of Proud Boys marching toward the Capitol," he said. "I documented the crowd turn from protestors to rioters to insurrectionists. I was surprised at the size of the group, the anger and the profanity."

"For anyone who didn't understand how violent that event was — I saw it, I documented it, and I experienced it. I heard incredibly aggressive chanting and I subsequently shared that footage with the authorities."

1 hr 1 min ago

A documentarian who embedded with the Proud Boys is speaking to the committee

From CNN's Paul LeBlanc

US Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards and documentary filmmaker Nick Quested are sworn in to testify Thursday.
Documentarian Nick Quested is testifying now in the Jan. 6 committee hearing.

Quested was embedded with the Proud Boys for a significant period of time leading up to January 6 and is considered a firsthand fact witness because of the amount of time he spent with the group.

He has already been deposed by the committee and Justice Department officials about his experience on January 6 and has provided the committee and the department with video footage from the filming of his documentary.

Why the focus on the Proud Boys? Leaders of the Proud Boys were involved in some of the early clashes that overpowered police lines and breached the Capitol.

The group has been a focus of the Justice Department for months, and on Monday, the agency charged the head of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, and four other leaders with seditious conspiracy in connection with the January 6 attack.

These are the most aggressive charges brought by the Justice Department against the Proud Boys, and the first allegations by prosecutors that the group tried to oppose by force the presidential transfer of power.

Tarrio and his co-defendants previously pleaded not guilty to an earlier slate of charges.

Read more about the documentarian here.

59 min ago

Capitol Police officer who was injured after altercation with Proud Boys members on Jan. 6 is testifying

From CNN's Ryan Nobles, Annie Grayer and Zachary Cohen

US Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards was injured in the January 6 attack.
Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards, who was injured after she was part of an altercation involving members of the Proud Boys while defending the US Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, is now providing testimony to the House select committee.

Leaders of the Proud Boys were involved in some of the early clashes that overpowered police lines and breached the Capitol. The group has been a focus of the Justice Department for months, and earlier this week the agency charged the head of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, and four other leaders with seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6 attack.

These are the most aggressive charges brought by the Justice Department against the Proud Boys, and the first allegations by prosecutors that the group tried to oppose by force the presidential transfer of power.

Tarrio and his co-defendants previously pleaded not guilty to an earlier slate of charges.

Broadly, committee members have teased that the hearings could be focused on former President Donald Trump's role in undermining the 2020 presidential election results.

The panel has been working toward a thesis that former President Donald Trump's obsession with his election loss and his peddling of false claims about the results laid the groundwork for the deadly riot at the Capitol.

5 min ago

Catch up: Here's what happened during the first half of the hearing

The House select committee holds its first public hearing on Thursday.
Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the committee, and Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the committee, opened the hearing with statements and then showed a video of the Capitol attack that had not yet been released.

In case you missed the first portion of the hearing, here's what happened:

  • Liz Cheney: The Republican said former President Donald Trump had a “sophisticated seven-part plan” to overturn the presidential election over the course of several months, detailing how the panel plans to use its future hearings to tackle each part of the scheme. She argued Trump "summoned the mob."
  • Bennie Thompson: The committee chairman said the job of the committee is to do more than look to the past. He warned Americans that "our democracy remains still in danger." He hopes the hearings remind people of the reality of that day.
  • Ivanka Trump: The committee played a clip from the former President's daughter, saying she accepted Bill Barr and the Department of Justice's assessment there was no fraud sufficient enough to overturn the election.
  • At the hearing: Mother of fallen US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, Gladys Sicknick, had a box of tissues under her seat, and used tissues appearing to be crying during the intense video presentation showing how rioters breached the Capitol. Brian Sicknick suffered two strokes and died of natural causes one day after he confronted rioters at the Capitol, according to a ruling from DC’s chief medical examiner. Sicknick’s longtime partner, Sandra Garza, is also in attendance tonight. USCP officer Harry Dunn wiped away tears from his eyes when talking to Gladys Sicknick during the break.
  • Coming up: Documentarian Nick Quested, who filmed members of the Proud Boys in the week leading up to and on Jan. 6, 2021, and Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards, who was injured after defending the US Capitol, will testify.

CNN's Annie Grayer contributed reporting to this post.

56 min ago

Ex-Trump adviser Jason Miller says his deposition was taken out of context

From CNN's Kristen Holmes and Sarah Fortinsky

Jason Miller, Donald Trump’s campaign spokesperson, is claiming he was taken out of context during tonight’s Jan. 6 hearing.

During the hearing, Rep. Liz Cheney played a clip of Miller:

“I was in the Oval Office,” Miller said in his deposition, a clip of which was played at Thursday’s hearing. “At some point in the conversation, Matt Oczkowski, who was the lead data person, was brought on, and I remember he delivered to the President, in pretty blunt terms, that he was going to lose.”

Miller is now reacting on twitter, saying that Cheney did not play the rest of the clip in which Trump disagreed with Oczkowski and believed that Oczkowski was not looking at the prospect of “legal challenges” going Trump’s way:

"Here’s what came next in my testimony, which Liz Cheney failed to play:

Q: Okay. And what was the President's reaction then when Matt said to him, 'Hey, we've looked at the numbers, you're going to lose'? A: I think it's safe to say he disagreed with Matt's analysis," Miller wrote in a Twitter thread.

Despite this belief, the Trump campaign has lost almost every legal challenge regarding election fraud. "

45 min ago

The committee is back after a short break and will hear testimony from 2 witnesses

The Jan. 6 committee hearing is back after taking a short break.

The panel will now hear testimony from two witnesses: documentarian Nick Quested, who has filmed members of the Proud Boys, and Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards, who was injured after an altercation involving members of the Proud Boys.

45 min ago

Footage shown of people fleeing House GOP leader's office from Trump mob

From CNN's Marshall Cohen

The Jan. 6 committee showed never-before-seen footage of people rushing out of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s office during the early stages of the riot.

The clip was included in a montage of some of the most violent moments from the riot, including Trump supporters attacking police officers and smashing windows.

In the days after the insurrection, McCarthy said former President Donald Trump “bears responsibility” for the attack.

But over time, he cozied back up to Trump. Asked by CNN at a news conference earlier today about Trump’s culpability, McCarthy said, “everybody in the country bears some responsibility.” 

42 min ago

Former Trump White House counsel repeatedly threatened to quit, Jared Kushner told Jan. 6 committee

From CNN's Katelyn Polantz

(Pool)
Former President Trump's final White House counsel Pat Cipollone repeatedly threatened to quit, the committee revealed, citing testimony from Trump’s son-in-law and former White House adviser Jared Kushner. 

"I know that he was always, him and the team, were always saying, ‘Oh we are going to resign. We are not going to be here if this happens, if that happens, so, I kind of took it up to just be whining, to be honest with you," Kushner said, according to a clip of his testimony played during the hearing on Thursday.

"The White House Counsel was so concerned about potentially lawless activity, he threatened to resign, multiple times," Rep. Liz Cheney, the vice chair of the committee, said at the hearing.

“That is exceedingly rare and exceedingly serious. It requires immediate attention, especially when the entire team threatens to resign. However, in the Trump White House, it was not exceedingly rare and it was not treated seriously.”

It is not known whether Cipollone will testify to the House select committee. 

Kushner, in his testimony, also said he believed those threatening to quit could have been "whining." 

The committee didn’t provide further detail about the near-resignations on Thursday.

The incident echoed a significant moment central to the Russia investigation in the first half of Trump's presidency. Special counsel Robert Mueller documented how then-White House Counsel Don McGahn prepared to quit rather than shut down the investigation at Trump's order, and Mueller found the incident met the legal threshold for obstruction of justice, though Trump was not charged. 