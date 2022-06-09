By Elise Hammond, Maureen Chowdhury and Melissa Macaya, CNN
Updated 10:55 p.m. ET, June 9, 2022
2 hr 24 min ago
Cheney: "Trump summoned the mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack"
From CNN's Clare Foran
GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, the vice chair of the committee, laid the blame for the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol squarely at former President Donald Trump's feet during her opening statement.
"President Trump summoned the mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack," Cheney said.
"There is no room for debate," Cheney continued, "Those who invaded our Capitol and battled law enforcement for hours were motivated by what President Trump had told them — that the election was stolen, and that he was the rightful president."
2 hr 30 min ago
Thompson says job of Jan. 6 committee is to do more than focus on past: "Our democracy remains in danger"
House select committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson said the purpose of the panel's hearings is to remind Americans of "the reality" of what happened during the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol.
In his opening remarks, Thompson who is a Democrat from Mississippi, said he came to the committee "as an American who swore an oath to defend the Constitution."
"The Constitution doesn't protect just Democrats or just Republicans. It protects all of us — we the people," Thompson said. "This scheme was an attempt to undermine the will of the people."
The chairman said the work of the committee is "to do much more than just look backward."
"Our democracy remains in danger. The conspiracy to thwart the will of the people is not over," he said.
1 hr 9 min ago
Documentarian Nick Quested says he's testifying under subpoena
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz and Ryan Nobles
Documentarian Nick Quested, who was embedded with the Proud Boys up to and on Jan. 6, 2021, is being compelled to testify under a subpoena tonight, he reveals in his opening statement.
"I am here today pursuant to a House subpoena," the statement reads.
"I documented the crowd turn from protesters to insurrectionists," Quested said in his statement.
Quested noted he also provided his video footage to authorities.
2 hr 36 min ago
Partner of fallen Capitol officer says she hopes justice comes from hearings
Garza is at the hearing and accompanied by members of the Capitol Police, including Harry Dunn, as well as retired DC police officer Michael Fanone.
“I hope we can get some, you know, clarification for the public on how Trump is responsible for instigating that event that day. We know that in our hearts, and I just hope the public gets to see that live and in color, literally," she said.
Asked if she feels that the hearing may serve as some justice for Sicknick, Garza said she was hopeful.
“I hope so. Justice for me, for Brian, would be having Donald Trump in prison, but it doesn't seem like that ever happens. The man seems to escape justice time and time again. But maybe today would change that. That would be a wonderful thing. I don't know. We'll see,” she said.
2 hr 35 min ago
GOP Rep. Liz Cheney is delivering opening remarks. Here's what to know about the panel's vice chairwoman.
From CNN's Annie Grayer and Ryan Nobles
GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming is speaking now in the January 6 committee hearing.
Cheney has been an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump and was one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach him. House Republicans have punished her for her public opposition to Trump by removing her as their party's conference chairwoman in May of last year and she faces a Trump-endorsed challenger in the GOP primary in her reelection bid. That primary is in August.
Cheney told CBS in an interview that aired over the weekend that she believes the January 6 attack was a conspiracy, saying when asked, "I do. It is extremely broad. It's extremely well organized. It's really chilling."
She has even gone as far to say that Trump's inaction to intervene as the attack unfolded was a "dereliction of duty."
Read about the other eight committee members here.
2 hr 19 min ago
Former Attorney General Bill Barr says he told Trump voter fraud "was bullshit"
From CNN's Jeremy Herb
The committee showed video of former Attorney General William Barr’s closed-door deposition, where Barr said simply that Trump’s claims was “bullshit.”
Barr, who resigned in December 2020, said part of the reason that he left the Trump administration was because of the false claims of fraud Trump was making.
“I made it clear that I did not agree with the idea of saying the election was stolen and putting out this stuff, which I told the President was bullshit,” Barr said in the deposition.
Barr announced publicly on December 1, 2020, that the Justice Department had not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud. His comments enraged Trump, and Barr he resigned several weeks later.
Barr was replaced by then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, who was subjected to a pressure campaign by Trump and his allies to throw the Justice Department’s support behind Trump’s false claims of voter fraud. When he resisted, Trump considered replacing him with a loyalist who would back the baseless fraud allegations.
At the time of his resignation, Barr didn't give that reason. Instead he started with:
“I appreciate the opportunity to update you this afternoon on the department’s review of voter fraud allegations in the 2020 election and how these allegations will continue to be pursued. At a time when the country is so deeply divided, it is incumbent on all levels of government, and all agencies acting within their purview, to do all we can to assure the integrity of elections and promote public confidence in their outcome.”
Watch the moment:
2 hr 42 min ago
Chairman Thompson compares justifying racism in US history with justifying actions of Jan. 6 insurrectionists
Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, the chairman of the House select committee, compared those trying to justify the actions of insurrections at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to those who try to justify racism and racial violence in American history.
Thompson in his opening remarks talked about how he is from a rural part of the state.
"I'm from a part of the country where people justify the actions of slavery, the Klu Klux Klan and lynching. I am reminded of that dark history as I hear voices today try to justify the actions of the insurrections on January 6, 2021," Thompson said.
Remember: Members of the committee recognize that they have two important missions tonight: First to re-introduce the events of Jan. 6, 2021, to the American people and remind them of the gravity of the situation and the implications it could have had on the peaceful transfer of power.
The second is to introduce their thesis — that Donald Trump is specifically responsible for the push to undermine the election results and that effort was directly tied to the Capitol riot.
2 hr 47 min ago
Rep. Bennie Thompson is delivering opening remarks. Here's what to know about the panel's chairman.
From CNN's Annie Grayer and Ryan Nobles
Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi is the chairman of the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack and also serves as chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, the first ever Democrat to hold the position.
As chairman of the Homeland Security panel, Thompson introduced and oversaw the House's passage of the legislative recommendations after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Thompson is a civil rights pioneer who started his political career by registering fellow African Americans to vote in the segregated South. His first political victory was being elected the first Black mayor of his hometown of Bolton, Mississippi. He is the only Democrat serving in Mississippi's delegation.
Thompson views the work of the January 6 committee in the same vein as his work in the civil rights struggle.
"Our democracy is at stake," he told CNN. "We have to defend our democracy. We have to defend our government."
Read about the other eight committee members here.
2 hr 45 min ago
Prosecutors are watching the hearing for new evidence
From CNN's Evan Perez and Hannah Rabinowitz
Justice Department officials are watching the House select committee Jan. 6 hearing for what kind of possible crimes the committee believes it has uncovered.
It’s possible at the end of the committee’s investigation, it makes criminal referrals, or something less formal by turning over evidence that prosecutors could examine.
During a hearing for the criminal case against the Proud Boys on Thursday, Justice Department prosecutors said that the committee is planning to release all 1,000 witness transcripts from its investigation in early September, coinciding with the trial of five Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy for their involvement in the riot.
Officials are mindful that some members of the committee have been critical at the pace of the DOJ investigation.
But they believe that criticism is outdated. Recent subpoenas looking into the “alternate electors” scheme and ties to the Trump campaign, as well as other indications prosecutors are looking beyond the rioters and focusing on people who helped instigate the events of Jan. 6, 2021.