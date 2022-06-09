Cheney: "Trump summoned the mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack"

(Jan. 6 Committee Exhibit)

The committee showed video of former Attorney General William Barr’s closed-door deposition, where Barr said simply that Trump’s claims was “bullshit.”

Barr, who resigned in December 2020, said part of the reason that he left the Trump administration was because of the false claims of fraud Trump was making.

“I made it clear that I did not agree with the idea of saying the election was stolen and putting out this stuff, which I told the President was bullshit,” Barr said in the deposition.

Barr announced publicly on December 1, 2020, that the Justice Department had not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud. His comments enraged Trump, and Barr he resigned several weeks later.

Barr was replaced by then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, who was subjected to a pressure campaign by Trump and his allies to throw the Justice Department’s support behind Trump’s false claims of voter fraud. When he resisted, Trump considered replacing him with a loyalist who would back the baseless fraud allegations.

At the time of his resignation, Barr didn't give that reason. Instead he started with:

“I appreciate the opportunity to update you this afternoon on the department’s review of voter fraud allegations in the 2020 election and how these allegations will continue to be pursued. At a time when the country is so deeply divided, it is incumbent on all levels of government, and all agencies acting within their purview, to do all we can to assure the integrity of elections and promote public confidence in their outcome.”

