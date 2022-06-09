Trump's former aides knew they were being recorded while testifying

The House Jan. 6 select committee's first prime-time hearing has concluded.

Chairs of the House select committee Democratic Rep. Benny Thompson and GOP Rep. Liz Cheney laid out their case against former President Donald Trump and his involvement in events that led up to the Jan. 6 riot.

A Capitol Police officer and filmmaker who interacted directly with the Proud Boys testified about what they experienced during the insurrection and in the aftermath of the attack.

The committee will hold its next public hearing on Monday at 10 a.m. ET.

Here are some key takeaways from today's hearing:

Members of Trump's inner circle turned against him in depositions: The committee's first hearing was bolstered with never-before-seen video clips showing members of Trump's White House and campaign — as well as his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner — speaking about how they didn't believe Trump's claims that the election was stolen.Former Attorney General William Barr said that Trump's claims of voter fraud were "bullshit."Ivanka Trump said that she respected Barr and "accepted what he was saying" about the election. Trump spokesman Jason Miller said the campaign data person told Trump in "pretty blunt terms that he was going to lose."

And the committee cited testimony from Trump campaign lawyer Alex Cannon, who testified he told Meadows by "mid-to-late November" that the campaign had come up empty trying to find widespread fraud in key states that Trump lost. Cannon said Meadows responded to his assessment by saying, "So there's no there there."

New visceral footage from riot shown: The committee played a compilation of some of the most disturbing footage from the Jan. 6 attack.

They included some never-before seen material, including birds-eye view footage from security cameras that showed the enormous pro-Trump mob as it started swarming the Capitol grounds.

Trump didn't want the riot to stop: The committee revealed testimony from Trump White House officials who said the former President did not want the US Capitol attack to stop, angrily resisted his own advisers who were urging him to call off the rioters and thought his own vice president "deserved" to be hanged. It also offers a new window into Trump's demeanor during the riot — something the committee has repeatedly suggested would be a key part of their public hearings.

Vice chair Liz Cheney described testimony from a witness who said Trump was aware of chants to "Hang Mike Pence" and seemed to approve of them.

"Aware of the rioters' chants to 'hang Mike Pence,' the President responded with this sentiment: [quote] 'Maybe our supporters have the right idea.' Mike Pence [quote] 'deserves' it," she said.

Cheney has previously characterized Trump's inaction on Jan. 6 during those 187 minutes as a "dereliction of duty."

Read more takeaways here.