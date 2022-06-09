In the coming days, expect to see a common refrain from former Trump officials who have tried to maintain their connections to him: that their testimony was "taken out of context."
That's the defense several who testified are planning to use if they come under fire by the former President or his acolytes, they told CNN, given this was often a tried and true strategy when Trump's Cabinet secretaries would testify on Capitol Hill.
But several of former President Trump's former aides knew they were being recorded while testifying before the Jan. 6 committee, multiple people told CNN.
One official said they were not explicitly told but assumed their testimony was being recorded. Others who testified in person said it was clear there were cameras set up in the room.
The taken out-of-context defense is one that could come in handy for staying in his good graces. In the first prime-time hearing, Trump's allies, former staffers and even his daughter noted in recorded testimony that he was shown information showing he had lost the election, despite how Trump still maintains he didn't.
One former senior Trump White House official told CNN he was informed at the outset of his closed-door meeting with the committee that footage of his testimony could potentially air in future public hearings.