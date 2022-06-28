Audio
Jan. 6 committee to hold sixth hearing

By Adrienne Vogt, Elise Hammond, Aditi Sangal, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 10:23 a.m. ET, June 28, 2022
15 min ago

Trump's former election attorney was searched and had phone seized by federal agents last week, he says

From CNN's Katelyn Polantz

FBI seized the phone of former President Donald Trump's election attorney John Eastman last week, according to a new court filing from the conservative lawyer.

Eastman disclosed the search and seizure in federal court in a lawsuit that he filed in New Mexico on Monday, calling it improper.

The revelation highlights the aggressive steps the Justice Department has taken in recent weeks as part of its ongoing criminal probe.

Federal agents from the Justice Department's Office of Inspector General, which is coordinating with the wider FBI and US attorney investigation into January 6, 2021, last week raided the home of former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, a source familiar previously told CNN. That search — during which the Justice Department inspector general's participation had not been previously reported — came the same day as Eastman's.

The inspector general investigates accusations of legal violations by Justice Department employees and has the ability to conduct searches and seizures. After investigating, the inspector general can refer possible criminal matters to prosecutors.

Eastman's lawyers cited a reference in the warrant to the inspector general's office potentially analyzing the phone's contents, though it remains unclear to what extent the watchdog may be involved in his case.

Neither Eastman nor Clark have been charged with any crime.

Attorneys for Clark haven't responded to requests for comment. A spokesperson for the DOJ inspector general's office declined to comment on Monday.

Last Wednesday, about six federal investigators approached Eastman in New Mexico when he was exiting a restaurant after dinner with his wife and a friend, according to the court filings. He was patted down, and "forced to provide [facial] biometric data to open" the phone, Eastman's court filing said.

Agents were able to get access to Eastman's email accounts on his iPhone 12 Pro, the filings said.

Eastman is the latest person whose communications have become part of extensive Justice Department investigations related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Eastman contends the agents "forced" him to unlock his phone.

In court, he is asking a federal judge to force the Justice Department to return his property, destroy records they've obtained and put on hold investigators' access to the phone.

31 min ago

Former Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson to testify before Jan. 6 committee, sources say

From CNN's Ryan Nobles and Zachary Cohen

Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and a witness to many critical events and conversations, is expected to testify publicly on Tuesday before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, according to two sources familiar with the matter. 

Her planned appearance was first reported by Punchbowl News. 

Hutchinson has already been interviewed by the committee behind closed doors and video clips from her deposition have been featured by the panel during earlier hearings. But her live testimony marks a significant moment in the committee’s series of hearings as Hutchinson has long been considered one of its most consequential witnesses due to her proximity to former President Donald Trump’s then-White House chief of staff. 

The appearance was hastily arranged on a week where no public activity was anticipated and announced by the committee just 24 hours before it commenced.

31 min ago

The Jan. 6 committee added a previously unexpected public hearing for Tuesday afternoon 

From CNN's Annie Grayer

The committee investigating the Capitol Hill insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, added a previously unexpected public hearing for Tuesday afternoon, the committee announced Monday.

The panel did not reveal the hearing's topic when it announced the schedule.

The announcement came as a surprise to many as the committee had said it was not going to resume its hearings until mid-July. Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, the committee's chairman, told reporters last week that the panel needed more time to go through the new documentary footage it received from documentarian Alex Holder, who possesses never-before-seen footage of Trump and his family, new information from the National Archives, and new tips coming in through the panel's tip line since the hearings started in order to move forward with its hearings

The committee said it would "present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony."

Tuesday's hearing starts at 1 p.m. ET. It will be the panel's sixth hearing this month.

In its first five hearings, the committee laid out how former President Donald Trump knew he lost the 2020 presidential election but pressured former Vice President Mike Pence, state officials, and the Department of Justice to work to keep him in office anyway.

Members on the committee previously laid out that its final two hearings would focus on the role domestic extremist groups played in attacking the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and would fill in the gaps of what Trump was doing as the violence at the Capitol unfolded.

Holder's "Unprecedented" three-part docuseries about the 2020 election will be released on Discovery Plus, which is owned by CNN's parent company, later this summer. The documentary includes never-before-seen footage of the Trump family on the campaign trail and their reactions to the outcome of the election.