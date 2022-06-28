Meadows and Giuliani indicated they were interested in receiving a presidential pardon, Hutchinson testifies

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks on his phone as he waits for US President Donald Trump to depart the White House on October 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. - Trump travels to Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota for campaign rallies. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

Cassidy Hutchinson told the House Select committee Tuesday that her one-time boss, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, indicated he was interested in receiving a presidential pardon related to Jan. 6.

She also told the panel that Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump’s former attorney, also expressed similar interest in a pardon.

“Did Mark Meadows ever indicate that he was interested in receiving a presidential pardon related to Jan. 6?” the committee’s Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney asked.

“Yes,” Hutchinson responded.

She responded the same when asked about Giuliani.

Meadows also encouraged Trump to include language about pardoning those who participated in the Jan. 6 riot in his speech the next day – an idea that was rebuffed by then-White House counsel, Hutchinson testified.

Hutchinson effectively served as Meadows’ shadow, according to multiple sources familiar with her role while working for the former White House chief of staff.

Cheney highlighted her level of access at the very beginning of Tuesday’s hearings, saying: “In short, Ms. Hutchinson was in a position to know a great deal about the happenings in the Trump White House.”

Hutchinson has previously testified that several Republican members of Congress had also inquired about a presidential pardon, either for themselves or others, around Jan. 6, 2021.