Hutchinson told committee she heard Trump say he didn't care that his supporters had weapons
From CNN's Clare Foran
Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified before the Jan. 6 hearing that she overheard former President Donald Trump saying that he did not care if his supporters had weapons — and suggested he had no issue with them marching to the Capitol armed.
"I overheard the President say something to the effect of 'I don't F-ing care that they have weapons. They're not here to hurt me. Take the F-ing mags away. Let my people in, they can march to the Capitol from here. Let the people in, take the F-ing mags away."
1 hr 1 min ago
Hutchinson says then-DNI Ratcliffe warned efforts to fight election results could "spiral out of control"
From CNN's David Shortell
In December 2020, just days before the Capitol Hill riot, John Ratcliffe, then the Trump-picked director of National Intelligence, told Cassidy Hutchinson that the White House's effort to "fight the results of the election" could "spiral out of control and potentially be dangerous."
"The way that the White House was handling the post-election period, he felt that there could be dangerous repercussions in terms of precedent set for elections, for our Democracy, for the 6th," Hutchinson said of Ratcliffe, a former Republican lawmaker with access to the nation's most closely guarded secrets.
The comment was one of a number of "prescient" warnings about potential violence on Jan. 6, 2021 — in the words of Rep. Liz Cheney — that the House Select Committee invoked at a public hearing Tuesday.
Hutchinson also testified that Mark Meadows, her boss, the then-chief of staff, told her on Jan. 2, 2021, that "things might get real, real bad on the 6th."
"That evening was the first moment that I remember feeling scared and nervous of what could happen on Jan. 6," Hutchinson said.
53 min ago
Trump and Meadows told about weapons among supporters at Jan. 6 rally held at Ellipse, former aide testifies
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
The President's chief of staff Mark Meadows and Donald Trump himself were aware of the possibility of violence on Jan. 6, 2021, including that Trump supporters had weapons when they gathered on the Ellipse that day, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson has testified.
Hutchinson also testified that a White House official, Tony Ornato, said he talked to Trump about weapons at his rally on Jan. 6, 2021.
The House select committee investigation learned from law enforcement reports that people at the Trump rally on the Ellipse had pepper spray, knives, brass knuckles, Tasers and blunt objects that could be used as weapons, vice chair Liz Cheney said on Tuesday.
Hutchinson corroborated that this was known inside the White House the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, as well. She said she witnessed a discussion about the weapons between Ornato and Meadows, her boss.
Ornato informed Meadows about the weaponry, and mentioned to Hutchinson "these f'ing people are fastening spears onto the ends of flagpoles," she said in previous testimony that the committee presented as a video clip on Tuesday.
But Hutchinson said that Meadows, on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, didn't look up from his phone, seeming to barely register what was said.
Meadows asked Ornato, "Have you talked to the President?" she recalled. Ornato said he had made Trump aware, she added.
The Justice Department has proven in court some of those who breached the Capitol carried firearms and fought the police line with other weapons.
The House committee also played radio traffic on Tuesday from police identifying firearms being carried in downtown Washington, DC, near the Ellipse.
1 hr 3 min ago
Police on Jan. 6 identified people carrying weapons, according to committee
Jan. 6 House select committee vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney said the panel obtained information that people attending former President Trump's rally ahead of the Capitol attack had weapons that were confiscated — but police transmissions show that those outside the rally had firearms including AR-15s.
"When a president speaks, the Secret Service typically requires those attending to pass through metal detectors, known as magnetometers, or mags for short. The select committee has learned that people who willingly entered the enclosed area for President Trump's speech were screened so they could attend the rally at the Ellipse. They had weapons and other items that were confiscated — pepper spray, knives, brass knuckles, tasers, body armor, gas masks, batons, blunt weapons. And those were just from the people who chose to go through the security for the president's event on the Ellipse, not the several thousand members of the crowd who refused to go through the mags and watched from the lawn near the Washington Monument," Cheney said.
"The select committee has learned about reports from outside the magnetometers and has obtained police radio transmissions identifying individuals with firearms, including AR-15s near the Ellipse on the morning of Jan. 6," she said.
The committee then played radio transmissions with law enforcement identifying individuals who had pistols and AR-15s.
1 hr 11 min ago
Hutchinson heard Proud Boys and Oath Keepers mentioned leading up to Jan. 6
From CNN's Holmes Lybrand
Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, told the committee she heard the names of two far-right groups, the Proud Boys and Oath Keeper, mentioned leading up to Jan. 6, 2021.
“I recall hearing the word ‘Oath Keeper’ and hearing the word ‘Proud Boys’ closer to the planning of the January 6 rally, when Mr. Giuliani would be around,” Hutchinson said in a video the committee played of one of her previous depositions.
Vice Chairmwoman Liz Cheney noted that “Hutchinson has no detailed knowledge of any planning involving the Proud Boys for Jan. 6.”
Dozens of people connected to the Proud Boys have been arrested for their alleged participation in the Capitol riot, and leaders of both groups have been charged with seditious conspiracy for their alleged role that day, some of whom provided security that day for allies to President Donald Trump, including Roger Stone.
During the hearing, Cheney said the White House had received information specifically about the Proud Boys and their plans for Jan. 6.
“The White House continued to receive updates about planned demonstrations,” Cheney said, “including information regarding the Proud Boys’ organizing and planning to attend events on Jan. 6.”
According to Cheney, the Capitol Police issued a “Special Event Assessment” on Jan. 3, 2021, warning that the Proud Boys and other groups planned to be in Washington on Jan. 6 and “Congress itself is the target” that day.
1 hr 11 min ago
1 hr 13 min ago
1 hr 29 min ago
Rep. Cheney: Hutchinson's testimony is relevant to "future hearings"
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney said in an opening statement that Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony "touches on several important and cross-cutting topics, topics that are relevant to each of our future hearings."
"In her role working for the White House chief of staff, Miss Hutchinson handled a vast number of sensitive issues. She worked in the West Wing several steps down the hall from the oval office. She spoke daily with members of Congress, with high-ranking officials in the administration, with senior White House staff, including Mr. Meadows," she said.
Cheney said that Hutchinson, an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, was "in a position to know a great deal about the happenings in the Trump White House."
Cheney said that Hutchinson has "already sat for four videotaped interviews with committee investigators."
"Again, our future hearings will supply greater detail, putting the testimony today in a broader and more complete context," she said.
1 hr 19 min ago
Cassidy Hutchinson gave four videotaped interviews to the Jan. 6 committee
Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows who is testifying before the Jan. 6 committee, sat for four videotaped interviews prior to the hearing, said GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, the vice-chair of the committee.
"Ms. Hutchinson was in a position to know a great deal about the happenings in the Trump White House. She has already sat for four videotaped interviews with committee investigators, and we thank her very much for her cooperation and for her courage," Cheney said at the beginning of the hearing.